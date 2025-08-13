Anzeige
WKN: A3C5BM | ISIN: SE0015812128
Frankfurt
13.08.25
1,060 Euro
-0,47 % -0,005
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 07:45 Uhr
24 Leser
Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q2: The market is developing in a positive direction

April - June 2025

  • Net sales increased by 2% and amounted to SEK 874 (858) million
  • Organic growth amounted to 3 (-6) %
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 38 (48) million with a margin of 4.4 (5.6) %
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 99 (35) million
  • Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.33 (0.47)

- Organic growth amounted to 3 percent with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4 percent. Our efficiency work and increased focus on productivity improvements are yielding ongoing results, and we are generally satisfied with the quarter in the current market climate. So far this year, Nordisk Bergteknik has taken on new projects worth over one billion SEK, and we are seeing increased demand for larger projects, not least regarding defense and security-related assignments, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

The interim report is attached in its entirety to this press release and on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

A presentation with comments on the report is available on the company's website:
https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This is information that Nordisk Bergteknik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 13 August 2025 at 07:45 CEST.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.


