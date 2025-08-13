Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q2: The market is developing in a positive direction

April - June 2025

Net sales increased by 2% and amounted to SEK 874 (858) million

Organic growth amounted to 3 (-6) %

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 38 (48) million with a margin of 4.4 (5.6) %

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 99 (35) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.33 (0.47)

- Organic growth amounted to 3 percent with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4 percent. Our efficiency work and increased focus on productivity improvements are yielding ongoing results, and we are generally satisfied with the quarter in the current market climate. So far this year, Nordisk Bergteknik has taken on new projects worth over one billion SEK, and we are seeing increased demand for larger projects, not least regarding defense and security-related assignments, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

