WKN: A0MM87 | ISIN: NO0010358484 | Ticker-Symbol: E2M
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:21
0,148 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 21:06 Uhr
20 Leser
EMGS reports second quarter 2025 results

Summary:

* The Company recorded revenues of USD 9.6 million, down from USD 13.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and down from USD 10.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

* Adjusted EBITDA (including capitalised multi-client expenses and vessel and office lease expenses) of USD 2.1 million, down from USD 7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

* Free cash decreased with USD 2.5 million during the quarter, to USD 3.5 million.

* During the quarter, the Atlantic Guardian completed the second of two proprietary acquisitions in India.

A pre-recorded presentation will be available over the internet from 21:00 (local time Norway) today. To access the presentation, please go to the Company's homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
