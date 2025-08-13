Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 09:59
0,792 Euro
+1,80 % +0,014
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 12:26 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hilbert Group Prepays Convertible Bond 8 Months Early, Strengthening Balance Sheet

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced the full prepayment of its EUR 2.0 million convertible bond maturing in April 2026, executed eight months ahead of schedule. Of the total nominal amount, EUR 1.75 million was held by Hilbert Group's partner DeusX Capital. The instrument carried a 10% per annum coupon.

Transaction highlights

  • Consent-based early prepayment: The convertible did not contain a prepayment clause. Hilbert negotiated bondholder consent to redeem the instrument early.

  • Consideration: Cash payment of nominal plus accrued interest through (but excluding) the settlement date, plus newly issued shares of around 2% of the Company's share capital to the bondholder(s) as consideration for the consented early redemption. These shares will be issued after the publication of the upcoming interim report for the second quarter.

  • Instrument: Senior unsecured convertible bond

  • Original maturity: April 2026

  • Prepayment timing: August 2025 (eight months early)

  • Total nominal prepaid: EUR 2.0 million

  • Key holder: DeusX Capital (EUR 1.75 million)

  • Coupon: 10% p.a. (gross interest avoided by prepaying c. EUR 0.13 million, subject to exact settlement date and day count)

  • Post-transaction equity impact: Conversion rights terminate upon settlement (eliminating further potential dilution). Dilution is limited to around 2% equity consideration issued in connection with the consented early redemption. The exact amount of shares issued will be determined after the Q2 report has been released.

"Retiring this bond early simplifies our capital structure, reduces interest costs, and removes the conversion overhang, while keeping dilution very small", said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "We appreciate DeusX Capital's support throughout the term of the instrument and in facilitating an efficient resolution."

Rationale and background
The convertible bond was negotiated in February 2023, at a time when Hilbert's two-week VWAP was SEK 1.66. Opting for debt financing rather than a large equity issuance allowed the Company to avoid heavy dilution during challenging market conditions. With strengthened liquidity and operating momentum, Hilbert Group determined that a consented early prepayment-despite the absence of a prepayment clause-was the most efficient use of capital, reducing interest expense and removing potential future dilution from conversion in exchange for a fixed, limited equity consideration of about 2%.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Prepays Convertible Bond 8 Months Early, Strengthening Balance Sheet

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-prepays-convertible-bond-8-months-early-strengthening-1060289

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.