Hilbert Group Secures Strategic Allocation from $25 Billion+ Institutional Investor

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:HILB B) today announced a significant allocation to its Basis+ Strategy from one of the world's leading institutional investors, which manages more than $25 billion in assets. This marks a major milestone in the firm's development and reflects the accelerating adoption of digital asset strategies by sophisticated global investors.

The allocation from this prominent traditional finance institution validates Hilbert's systematic approach to digital asset investing, combining quantitative risk management with institutional governance standards. It reinforces Hilbert's position as a trusted bridge between traditional capital markets and the digital asset ecosystem.

Russell Thompson, CIO of Hilbert Group, said: "This is a strong sign of where the industry is heading. When long-term investors from traditional finance move in, it means digital assets are no longer on the sidelines. We're grateful for the trust placed in us and we're fully focused on delivering over the long run."

About Basis+ Strategy (Hilbert Liberty Fund)

Hilbert Capital launched Basis+ Strategy in its flagship Hilbert Liberty Fund in May 2025. The strategy delivers largely delta-neutral returns through options-based volatility harvesting and other delta hedged revenue streams. In 2025, Basis+ strategy has achieved +30% USD net returns (YTD) and +24% BTC net returns (YTD) with 7% annualized volatility and a 4+ Sharpe ratio. Investors can select USD or BTC-denominated exposure via separate share classes.

