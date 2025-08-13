Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of drill targeting across the highly-prospective Bonnifield District at the Red Mountain project near Fairbanks, Alaska (the "Red Mountain Project").

Highlights:

Strong Alaskan High-Grade Resource Base: The Red Mountain Project already hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6Mt at 336 g/t AgEq* totaling 168.6 million silver equivalent ounces comprised of two resource zones, Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats.

Leveraging Past Work: A database of historic geochemical and geophysical data, including 2,543 rock samples, 7,948 soil samples and 15,862 XRF soil samples has revealed a series of new targets outside the current resource zones that the Company is developing for drilling in 2026.

High Prospectivity and Unique Discovery Potential: Ongoing compilation highlights at least 35 mineralized prospects across the Red Mountain Project covering a 55 km trend many of which are undrilled or represent preliminary drilled discoveries open to expansion.

U.S. Silver and Critical Metal Focus: Multiple zones of high-grade surface mineralization marked by samples collected by a previous operator representing significant polymetallic upside are highlighted by grades of:

1,295 g/t silver at the Galleon target

3.8 g/t gold at the Horseshoe target

16.2% copper at the Kiwi target

32% zinc at the Anderson Mountain target

20% lead at the Jack Frost target

4,850 g/t antimony at the Bib target

149 g/t gallium northeast of the West Tundra Flats Deposit

98 g/t indium at the Jack Frost target

0.13% tin at the Sheep Creek target

Drilling On-Going with Assays Pending: Nine holes have been completed at the Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats deposits where zones of massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulfides have been intersected in step-out and infill holes.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "Our Red Mountain Project in Alaska is emerging as a premier silver and critical metals asset in the U.S. By leveraging extensive historic data, we've identified dozens of high-potential targets along broadly mineralized trends. The prospectivity of these targets was first identified by past operators, and I agree; the data suggest the likely presence of additional undiscovered and potentially giant VMS deposits on the project. I am unaware of any other domestic mineral projects with similar polymetallic discovery potential. In addition, ongoing drilling at Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats continues to intersect promising sulfide zones, with assays pending, positioning Red Mountain to deliver significant value and strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains in the future."

*Table 1: Combined Open Pit and Underground Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/262306_8647920a74a5686f_002full.jpg

The 2024 Red Mountain MRE was estimated and classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines" dated November 29, 2019, and the CIM "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" dated May 10, 2014. Mr. Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a QP as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for completing the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, effective January 12, 2024. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. No mineral reserves have been calculated for Red Mountain. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted to a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, market, or other relevant factors. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources is uncertain, and there has not been sufficient work to define the Inferred Mineral Resource as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Totals may not sum due to rounding. Reported grades are undiluted. A standard density of 2.94 g/cm³ is assumed for mineralized material and waste rock. Overburden density is set at 1.8 g/cm³. For mineralized material blocks with iron assays close enough to estimate an iron value for the block, density is calculated using the formula: density (g/cm³) = 0.0553 * Fe (%) + 2.5426. Metal prices are US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag.

Figure 1. Plan Map of Red Mountain Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/262306_8647920a74a5686f_003full.jpg

Figure 2. Mineralized core from WT25-38 at the West Tundra Flat Deposit showing disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulfides consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite (172.65 to 180.5m downhole).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/262306_8647920a74a5686f_004full.jpg

The Targets

Priority volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) exploration targets at the Red Mountain Project are dispersed across the highly prospective Bonnifield mining district. The targets vary from zinc-rich to copper-rich and many have associated high-grade silver and local gold mineralization.

Four main target trends are defined and include: Dry Creek Syncline, Keevy Trend, Last Chance Corridor and Wood River trend (Figure 1). Many of the targets across the Dry Creek Syncline area (Figure 1) were known historically, however, numerous high-priority targets across the Keevy and Last Chance areas were more recently identified through regional stream sediment, ridge-spur soil and rock geochemical surveys and project-wide EM geophysical surveys completed by a past project operator. Of the 30 known targets as well as other un-explored EM targets, only eleven targets have been drill tested, five of those with less than three holes each.

The Dry Creek Syncline : The best known targets associated with the Dry Creek Syncline are the Dry Creek and WTF deposits (combined inferred mineral resource of 15.6 million tonnes at 7% ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq, totaling 168.6 million silver equivalent ounces*). Previous drilling at Dry Creek have returned high-grade intercepts, such as 22.3 m at 601 g/t AgEq (150.6 g/t Ag, 0.82 g/t Au, 5.86% Zn, 2.60% Pb, 0.13% Cu, DC24-105) from 18.9 m down hole.

VMS targets are located along both limbs of the project-scale, east-west trending Dry Creek syncline where approximately 40 km of prospective VMS stratigraphy (Mystic and Sheep Creek members of the Totatlanika schist) is well exposed (Figure 1). Many targets along the syncline are associated with pronounced EM anomalies and have been mostly defined by stream, soil and rock-chip geochemistry and limited ground geophysical surveys (magnetics and CSAMT). High priority targets across the Dry Creek Syncline area include:

Hunter Target: Massive sulfide mineralization at the Hunter target, 5.8 km west of Dry Creek, has been traced for over 500 m within a carbonaceous phyllite that is traced for over 1 km. Rock chip sampling of the discovery Hunter outcrop returned assays up to 616 g/t Ag, 18.6% Zn, 5.4% Pb, 2.5% Cu, and 0.33 g/t Au. Six drill holes in 2018, 2019 and 2021 successfully tested the dip-extent of the massive sulfide lens highlighted by 1.4m of 17.4% Zn, 3.9% Pb, 1.6% Cu, 90 g/t Ag and 0.23 g/t Au (HR18-01) 2 and 1.8m of 13.8% Zn, 3.1% Pb, 56 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au and 0.9% Cu (HR18-02) 2 . VMS-related mineralization at Hunter is therefore open in all directions and further drilling testing of the strike- and dip-extent is warranted.

Glacier Creek: The Glacier Creek suite of targets are approximately 12.3 km northwest of Dry Creek. The ~6 km long target area is primarily underlain by the highly-prospective Totatlanika schists and is defined by numerous EM anomalies and broad km-scale colour anomalies and associated sericite alteration. Rock-chip sampling is sparce and soil-surveys have only been ridge-spur, however, numerous multi-element geochemical anomalies have been defined together with barium enrichment in many samples. Seven holes were drilled across two programs covering a 2 km trend in 1998 and 2019. Additional geological mapping, soil and rock geochemical surveys are clearly warranted to advance the known targets and to define drill targets.

Galleon Target: The Galleon target is approximately 9.0 km north of Dry Creek. Similar to Glacier Creek, the Galleon target is primarily underlain by the Totatlanika schist where numerous showings of VMS-style, high-Pb-Zn-Cu massive sulfide mineralization have been discovered. Importantly, numerous samples from Galleon returned elevated to high-grade Ag and Au mineralization. Rock samples with up to 1,265 g/t Ag, 2.18 g/t Au, 2.4% Zn, 1.656% Pb and 1.7% Cu have been reported. Additional geological mapping, soil and rock geochemical surveys are clearly warranted to advance the known targets, followed by drill testing.

The Keevy Trend : The Keevy VMS trend consists of numerous high-grade VMS targets dispersed along 25 km of favorable Keevy Peak Formation and Healy Schist stratigraphy south of the Dry Creek Syncline area (Figure 1). From east to west the targets comprise Lowrider, Easy Ivan, Jack Frost, Yogi, Kiwi, and Yeti with multiple unexplored EM targets west of Yeti (Figure 1). These targets have massive sulfide occurrences comprised of sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite with other key VMS indicators such as chert, black barite and broad zones of sericite alteration and strongly anomalous base-metal soil anomalies. Highlights and key indicators of VMS potential from the Keevy VMS trend include:

Kiwi: up to 316 g/t Ag, 16.2% Cu, 10.3% Zn, 1.7% Pb, and 2.8 g/t Au in rock samples

Easy Ivan: up to 87.1 g/t Ag, 6.0% Zn, 12.3% Pb, and 0.45% Cu in rock samples

Jack Frost: up to 285 g/t Ag, 14.0% Zn, 20.0% Pb, and 1.1% Cu in rock samples

Yeti: black barite with elevated silver and strong base metal soil anomalism

Besides sparce ridge-spur and local grid soil surveys, prospecting and rock sampling many of the targets are under-explored and represent priority targets for follow-up. Geological mapping and infill soil geochemical surveys are planned to advance many of the targets along the highly prospective Keevy Trend.

Last Chance Corridor : The Last Chance area of prospective VMS targets is centered approximately 40 km west of the Dry Creek deposit (Figure 1). These targets may represent the western extent of the Keevy Trend. Seven targets have been defined covering a prospective corridor of 15 km primarily underlain by the Healy Schist and include from east to west; Copper Creek, Grapple, Bib West, Bullseye, Ringer, Sheep Creek and Horseshoe. The VMS lenses exposed in outcrop consist of pyrrhotite, pyrite and/or sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite. Only the Sheep Creek target has been drill tested (1979 program by US Borax1) and all targets are primarily defined based on rock, soil and stream sediment anomalism and airborne and local ground-based geophysical methods. Highlights from previous rock-chip sampling include:

Horseshoe: up to 8.3% Zn, 4.6% Pb, 0.76% Cu, 44 g/t Ag and 3.8 g/t Au in rock samples

Bib: up to 7.3% Zn, 5.1% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 60 g/t Ag and 0.47 g/t Au in rock samples

Grapple: up to 5.1% Zn, 13.2% Pb, 0.79% Cu and 139 g/t Ag in rock samples

Ringer: up to 0.72% Cu, 27 g/t Ag and 1.0 g/t Au in rocks samples

Sheep Creek: up to 306 g/t Ag, 4.3% Zn, 3.98% Pb, and 0.18% Cu in rock samples and 24.5 m of 1.3% Zn,1.0% Pb and 0.127% Sn in historical drilling1

Follow-up geological mapping, infill soil geochemical surveys and additional higher-resolution magnetic surveys are planned to further advance many of the Last Chance targets.

Wood River Trend : Four high-grade VMS targets cover a 24 km trend on the southern limb of a district-scale anticlinal fold that runs parallel to the Dry Creek syncline (Figure 1). The targets are hosted in prospective Healy and Wood River Assemblage schists which host VMS-related mineralization elsewhere in the Bonnifield district. From east to west the targets include West Fork, Cirque, Virginia Creek and Anderson Mountain. Select historical rock-chip sampling and select drilling highlights include:

West Fork: up to 3.5% Zn, 2.5% Pb, 1.2% Cu and 73g/t Ag in rock samples

Cirque: up to 487 g/t Ag, 13.2% Zn, 3.8% Pb, 12.4% Cu and 3.7 g/t Au in rock samples

Virginia Creek: historical drilling, 14.8m at 3.3% Zn, 0.8% Pb, 78 g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au and 0.5% Cu 1 and rock samples up to 2.8% Zn, 0.65% Pb, 74.1 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au and 1.3% Cu

Anderson Mountain: historical drilling, 161 g/t Ag, 0.6 m at 22% Zn, 4.8% Pb and 0.6% Cu1 and up to 151 g/t Ag, 32% Zn, 8.8% Pb and 3.8% Cu in rock samples. The prospective VMS horizon is mapped for over 240 m

Follow-up geological mapping, infill soil geochemical surveys and additional higher-resolution magnetic surveys are warranted to further advance many of the Wood River trend of VMS targets.

Exploration Update

Drilling is ongoing at the Red Mountain Project where nine holes have been completed. Two holes have been completed at Dry Creek and seven holes at WTF. Zones of massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulfide mineralization have been intersected in both infill and step-out holes.

Data Verification

Historical data referenced herein, including but not limited to assay results, drill intercepts, and geological interpretations from previous exploration activities, have been sourced from publicly available records, archived reports, and third-party databases believed to be reliable. However, Silver47 has not independently verified this historical data through resampling, re-assaying, or other confirmatory methods due to the remote locations of the original samples or sites. As such, the Company cautions that this historical information may not conform to current NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon.

No new data verification procedures were undertaken specifically for this release beyond a review of available documentation. The Company plans to conduct future verification work, including drilling and sampling, to confirm and update these historical findings as part of ongoing exploration programs.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

References

Raffle, K, Livingston, C., Proenza, Y. and Black, B., 2024, Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA, NI 43-101 Technical Report, effective date of January 12, 2024, 200 p, sedarplus.ca. Data reported by White Rock Minerals, WRM ASX announcement August 20th, 2018.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQB under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

