

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are gaining some ground in positive territory on Wednesday, extending previous session's rise, amid continued optimism the Fed will reduce interest rate next month, and on slightly easing concerns about tariff after the U.S. decided to extend its pause on higher tariffs against China till November 10.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wants the Fed to keep the door open to a larger, 50 basis-point rate cut next month following recent weak job growth revisions.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 36.01 points or 0.47% at 7,789.43 a few minutes ago.



EssilorLuxottica is gaining about 2.3%. Thales and LVMH are up 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Kering, L'Oreal, Air Liquide, Airbus and Safran are up 1 to 1.2%.



Orange, Publicis Groupe, AXA, Vinci, Hermes International, Engie, BNP Paribas, Sanofi, Capgemini and Danone are up with moderate gains.



TotalEnergies is declining 1.7%, Stellantis is down 1.4% and Societe Generale is drifting down by about 1.25%. Schneider Electric, STMicroElectronics and Vivendi are down 0.5 to 1%.



