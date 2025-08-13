Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its diamond drilling program for the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. Sranan's drilling on the Randy trend is based on the positive drill results by Iamgold in 2012, small-scale mining by local community members, geologic and Lidar interpretation, and the results reported in recent news releases on high-grade grab samples from new shafts at Randy's Pit (76.6 grams per tonne (g/t) and 23.7 g/t gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) and trench channel samples of 5 metres of 36.7 g/t gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025).

Sranan plans to validate the results of historical drilling by Iamgold since no core was preserved, and logs are missing structural and lithologic data. The Company is leveraging its team's experience in the structural controls on mineralization gained from other gold projects in the Guiana Shield, and is using oriented core to better understand shear and vein orientation. Drill samples are being logged, photographed and cut using standard operating and QA/QC procedures. The first samples will be shipped soon as they are logged and sampled.





Figure 1: Recent drone image looking north showing hole 25RADD-001 in relation to channel 25RACH-001 and the shafts within the north end of Randy's Pit.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/262263_srananimage.jpg

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, Executive VP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "The drone image is an excellent figure to illustrate the potential of the Randy trend. The shafts with grab samples up to 6.5 g/t gold have been overlooked by Iamgold and the local miners, and the area of trench 25RACH-001 has not been prospected. We look forward to conducting systematic diamond drilling to test the strike and depth of the Randy trend."

The Company will provide updates on results from the drilling program as they become available.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's Executive VP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

