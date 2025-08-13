Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced royalty sale to Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("SCRi").

"We are pleased to have closed our silver royalty with Silver Crown having received the first installment of C$250,000 and also 60,000 Units in Silver Crown." said, Mr. Mark Haywood, President & CEO.

SCRi is a silver royalty company listed on the CBOE Canada, OTCQX and Frankfurt stock exchanges under the symbol SCRI, SLCRF and QS0 respectively.

SCRi is at arm's length to the Company, and no finder's fees were paid in respect of the royalty sale. The royalty does not apply to any zinc, lead, gypsum or gold produced at the Company's Scotia Mine, but only to silver which may be produced in the course of mining for other minerals at the Scotia Mine.

The Silver Royalty Agreement

SCRi is required to pay EDM C$500,000 in cash for the Royalty, of which C$250,000 was paid at closing and the balance of which will be paid within 30 days of closing.

SCRi has also issued 60,000 units ("SCRI Units") to EDM at closing at a deemed price of C$10.00 per SCRI Unit. Each SCRI Unit is comprised of one common share of SCRI and one share purchase warrant entitling EDM to acquire an additional common share of SCRI at a price of C$13.00 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

