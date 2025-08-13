Anzeige
WKN: A2DRLB | ISIN: US91705J1051 | Ticker-Symbol: UA1
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 20:31
1,410 Euro
-2,08 % -0,030
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN ONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN ONE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,50015:57
1,4001,48015:45
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Urban One, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net revenue was approximately $91.6 million, a decrease of 22.2% from the same period in 2024. The Company reported operating loss of approximately $120.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to operating loss of approximately $60.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $25.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 25.0% from the same period in 2024. Net loss was approximately $77.9 million or $(1.74) per share (basic) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net loss of $45.4 million or $(0.94) per share (basic) for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $28.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Second quarter results were impacted by weaker than expected performance in our Reach Media and Digital segments. Some of this is due to the timing of our annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, which generated $9.6 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2024 and will take place in fourth quarter this year. Additionally, client attrition and lower CPM's at Reach Media meant the segment was loss-making for the quarter. Our Digital business experienced a combination of lower advertising demand and reduced streaming CPM's compared to the second quarter of 2024. Core radio advertising finished down 11.8% excluding digital, as we continue to experience double-digit declines in national radio advertising demand. Core radio pacings for the third quarter are currently (8.3)% or (5.6)% excluding political, with local pacing flat year-over-year, so we are seeing some sequential improvement in radio. Cable TV advertising was down 4.2% and affiliate revenue was down 11.7% driven by continuing subscriber churn. Based on the broad economic headwinds being experienced, we are reducing our full year guidance to $60.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA2. In a challenging marketplace, our focus remains on controlling costs, managing leverage and retaining our strong liquidity position. During the second quarter of 2025, we repurchased $64.0 million of our 2028 Notes at an average price of approximately 51.8% of par, reducing our outstanding debt balance to $492.3 million."


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)


(in thousands, except share data)

NET REVENUE

$ 91,631


$ 117,744


$ 183,866


$ 222,154

OPERATING EXPENSES








Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation

28,647


33,256


59,245


65,915

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation(a)

49,493


60,079


99,598


115,708

Stock-based compensation

574


1,079


1,250


2,463

Depreciation and amortization

3,523


2,993


5,838


4,843

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

130,078


80,758


136,521


80,758

Total operating expenses

212,315


178,165


302,452


269,687

Operating loss

(120,684)


(60,421)


(118,586)


(47,533)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

616


1,777


1,582


3,775

INTEREST EXPENSE

(9,704)


(12,404)


(20,628)


(25,402)

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

30,297


7,425


41,884


15,299

OTHER INCOME, NET

124


14


316


900

Loss from consolidated operations before benefit from income taxes

(99,351)


(63,609)


(95,432)


(52,961)

BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES

21,382


18,512


5,724


16,010

NET LOSS FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(77,969)


(45,097)


(89,708)


(36,951)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE

-


-


-


(411)

NET LOSS

(77,969)


(45,097)


(89,708)


(37,362)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

(67)


334


(64)


576

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (77,902)


$ (45,431)


(89,644)


(37,938)

?








Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic3

44,738,306


48,483,639


44,768,280


48,434,513

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted4

44,738,306


48,483,639


44,768,280


48,434,513

(a) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses have been collapsed with Selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

Effective January 1, 2025, the Company modified the composition of two of our reportable segments to reflect changes in how they operate their business. The Company transferred the CTV offering within our Digital segment to our Cable Television segment. This change aligns the CTV offering with the results of operations within our Cable Television segment. Prior period Cable Television and Digital segment information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. In addition, prior period segment information has been recast between the Sales and marketing and the General and administrative to conform the presentation of significant segment expenses used to evaluate performance by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM").

Detailed segment data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is presented in the following tables:


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Digital


Cable
Television


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 91,631


$ 36,693


$ 5,315


$ 10,254


$ 40,070


$ (701)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

28,647


9,993


3,178


3,267


12,372


(163)

Sales and marketing

28,310


13,389


3,053


6,572


5,831


(535)

General and administrative

21,183


6,373


735


561


3,811


9,703

Other segment income (expenses)

469


-


-


-


-


469

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 13,960


$ 6,938


$ (1,651)


$ (146)


$ 18,056


$ (9,237)

?


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Digital (a)


Cable
Television (a)


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 117,744


$ 41,999


$ 18,929


$ 14,072


$ 43,312


$ (568)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

33,256


11,436


3,641


3,520


14,913


(254)

Sales and marketing (b)

39,601


13,161


11,046


7,491


8,308


(405)

General and administrative (b)

20,479


7,661


793


347


4,158


7,520

Other segment income (expenses)

4,514


(246)


8


-


89


4,663

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 28,922


$ 9,495


$ 3,457


$ 2,714


$ 16,022


$ (2,766)

?


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Digital


Cable
Television


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 183,866


$ 69,303


$ 11,168


$ 20,466


$ 84,263


$ (1,334)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

59,245


21,286


6,546


6,454


25,281


(322)

Sales and marketing

57,386


24,935


5,178


13,359


14,927


(1,013)

General and administrative

42,212


13,423


1,761


745


7,406


18,877

Other segment income (expenses)

1,794


127


115


4


(1)


1,549

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 26,817


$ 9,786


$ (2,202)


$ (88)


$ 36,648


$ (17,327)

?


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Digital (a)


Cable
Television (a)


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 222,154


$ 78,350


$ 27,401


$ 26,260


$ 91,317


$ (1,174)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

65,915


22,765


7,125


7,023


29,513


(511)

Sales and marketing (b)

68,480


24,555


13,225


13,195


18,447


(942)

General and administrative (b)

47,228


15,727


1,763


981


8,123


20,634

Other segment income (expenses)

10,648


(174)


(1)


-


89


10,734

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 51,179


$ 15,129


$ 5,287


$ 5,061


$ 35,323


$ (9,621)

(a) Effective January 1, 2025, segment information for the prior periods has been recast to include reclassification of a portion of revenues from our CTV offering from the Digital segment to the Cable Television segment.

(b) Effective January 1, 2025, prior period segment information has been recast between Sales and marketing and General and administrative to conform the presentation of significant expenses used to evaluate performance by the CODM.


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024


2025


2024

PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:

(in thousands, except per share
data)


(in thousands, except per share
data)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic)

(1.74)

(0.94)


(2.00)


(0.78)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted)

(1.74)

(0.94)


(2.00)


(0.78)

?







Broadcast and digital operating income

$ 25,664

$ 34,196


$ 48,680


$ 66,210

?







Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:







Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (77,902)

$ (45,431)


$ (89,644)


$ (37,938)

Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net loss:







Interest and investment income

(616)

(1,777)


(1,582)


(3,775)

Interest expense

9,704

12,404


20,628


25,402

Benefit from income taxes

(21,382)

(18,512)


(5,724)


(16,010)

Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding stock-based compensation

12,173

9,787


23,657


25,679

Stock-based compensation

574

1,079


1,250


2,463

Gain on retirement of debt

(30,297)

(7,425)


(41,884)


(15,299)

Other income, net

(124)

(14)


(316)


(900)

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-

-


-


411

Depreciation and amortization

3,523

2,993


5,838


4,843

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(67)

334


(64)


576

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

130,078

80,758


136,521


80,758

Broadcast and digital operating income

$ 25,664

$ 34,196


$ 48,680


$ 66,210

?







Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 13,960

$ 28,922


$ 26,817


$ 51,179

?







Adjusted EBITDA 2 reconciliation:







Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (77,902)

$ (45,431)


$ (89,644)


$ (37,938)

Interest and investment income

(616)

(1,777)


(1,582)


(3,775)

Interest expense

9,704

12,404


20,628


25,402

Benefit from income taxes

(21,382)

(18,512)


(5,724)


(16,010)

Depreciation and amortization

3,523

2,993


5,838


4,843

EBITDA

$ (86,673)

$ (50,323)


$ (70,484)


$ (27,478)

Stock-based compensation

574

1,079


1,250


2,463

Gain on retirement of debt

(30,297)

(7,425)


(41,884)


(15,299)

Other income, net

(124)

(14)


(316)


(900)

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-

-


-


411

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(67)

334


(64)


576

Corporate costs(a)

362

3,488


1,109


8,847

Severance-related costs

-

516


219


580

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

130,078

80,758


136,521


80,758

Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives(b)

107

509


466


1,221

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 13,960

$ 28,922


$ 26,817


$ 51,179

(a)Corporate costs include professional fees related to the material weakness remediation efforts.

(b)In 2024, we made an immaterial change to the definition of Adjusted EBITDA2 by adding back the loss from ceased non-core operations. All historical periods were recast to reflect this immaterial change.


June 30, 2025


December 31,
2024


(in thousands)

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 86,217


$ 137,574

Intangible assets, net(a)

345,524


490,024

Total assets

729,227


944,790

Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)

488,396


579,069

Total liabilities

644,468


765,857

Total stockholders' equity

82,182


170,945

Redeemable non-controlling interests

2,577


7,988

(a) Intangible assets, net include Goodwill, Radio Broadcasting Licenses, net, Other Intangible Assets, net, and Launch Assets.


June 30, 2025


Applicable
Interest Rate

SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:

(in thousands)



7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of approximately $3.9 million (fixed rate)

$ 488,396


7.375 %

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized approximately $91.6 million in net revenue compared to approximately $117.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $36.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $42.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of approximately $5.3 million, primarily driven by weaker overall market demand from the national advertisers and lower event revenues. We recognized approximately $5.3 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of approximately $13.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in overall demand and the timing of the Fantastic Voyage cruise sailing that took place in May 2024. The 2025 Fantastic Voyage cruise is scheduled to take place in October 2025. We recognized approximately $10.3 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $14.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of approximately $3.8 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in national digital sales and direct revenue streams. We recognized approximately $40.1 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $43.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of approximately $3.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the churn of subscribers.

The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three months and year ended June 30, 2025:


Three Months Ended June 30,






2025


2024


$ Change


% Change


?







Net revenue:

(in thousands)



Radio advertising

$ 38,627


$ 45,421


$ (6,794)


(15.0) %

Political advertising

254


2,152


(1,898)


(88.2) %

Digital advertising(a)

10,241


13,714


(3,473)


(25.3) %

Cable Television advertising(a)

22,977


23,985


(1,008)


(4.2) %

Cable Television affiliate fees

17,061


19,315


(2,254)


(11.7) %

Event revenues & other

2,471


13,157


(10,686)


(81.2) %

Net revenue

$ 91,631


$ 117,744


$ (26,113)


(22.2) %

?



Six Months Ended June 30,






2025


2024


$ Change


% Change




?





Net revenue:

(in thousands)



Radio advertising

$ 74,844


$ 86,761


$ (11,917)


(13.7) %

Political advertising

404


3,388


(2,984)


(88.1) %

Digital advertising(a)

20,452


25,881


(5,429)


(21.0) %

Cable Television advertising(a)

48,402


51,129


(2,727)


(5.3) %

Cable Television affiliate fees

35,778


40,103


(4,325)


(10.8) %

Event revenues & other

3,986


14,892


(10,906)


(73.2) %

Net revenue (as reported)

$ 183,866


$ 222,154


$ (38,288)


(17.2) %

(a) Effective January 1, 2025, segment information for the prior periods has been recast to include reclassification of a portion of revenues from our CTV offering from the Digital segment to the Cable Television segment.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, were approximately $78.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $93.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. The overall decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower expenses across most segments and lower third-party professional fees.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was approximately $130.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $80.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The impairment loss of $130.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was driven by approximately $121.3 million of impairment of radio broadcasting licenses within the Radio Broadcasting segment, impairment loss of $4.9 million within the Digital reporting unit, and impairment loss of $3.9 million in the Radio Broadcasting reporting units. The primary factors leading to the impairment was a continued decline of projected gross market revenues and a decline in operating profit margin. Due to industry and macro-economic conditions along with ongoing declines in national and local radio listenership, the Company reassessed the useful life of our Radio Broadcasting licenses. On June 1, 2025, the Company prospectively changed the useful life of these broadcasting licenses from indefinite-lived to finite-lived intangible assets and recorded amortization expense of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of approximately $0.5 million due to the TV One Trade Name amortization and radio broadcasting license amortization as a result of the Company's change from indefinite-lived to a finite-lived intangible asset, offset by additional depreciation on leasehold improvements during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest and investment income was approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances during the three months ended June 30, 2025, than in the corresponding period in 2024.

Interest expense was approximately $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of approximately $2.7 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately $64.0 million of its 2028 Notes at a weighted average price of approximately 51.8% of par, resulting in a net gain on retirement of debt of approximately $30.3 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $21.4 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $99.4 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 21.5%. This rate includes $6.4 million of discrete tax expense related to the change of accounting estimate for radio broadcasting licenses that impacted our valuation allowance. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $18.5 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $63.6 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 29.1%. This rate includes $0.1 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to deferred rate changes.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.2 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 226,041 shares of Class A Common Stock of approximately $0.4 million at an average price of $1.63 per share. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 200,549 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.1 million at an average price of $0.59 per share. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 449,277 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.9 million at an average price of $2.06 per share and repurchased 113,283 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.2 million at an average price of $1.57 per share.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three months June 30, 2025 are included.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 91,631


$ 36,693


$ 5,315


$ 10,254


$ 40,070


$ (701)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

28,647


9,993


3,178


3,267


12,372


(163)

Selling, general and administrative (a)

49,493


19,762


3,788


7,133


9,642


9,168

Stock-based compensation

574


133


23


73


201


144

Depreciation and amortization

3,523


2,278


33


393


675


144

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

130,078


125,187


-


4,891


-


-

Total operating expenses

212,315


157,353


7,022


15,757


22,890


9,293

Operating (loss) income

(120,684)


(120,660)


(1,707)


(5,503)


17,180


(9,994)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

616


-


-


-


-


616

INTEREST EXPENSE

(9,704)


(2)


(145)


-


-


(9,557)

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

30,297


-


-


-


-


30,297

OTHER INCOME, NET

124


108


-


-


-


16

(Loss) income from consolidated operations before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(99,351)


(120,554)


(1,852)


(5,503)


17,180


11,378

BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES

21,382


28,579


13


1,792


(3,693)


(5,309)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(77,969)


(91,975)


(1,839)


(3,711)


13,487


6,069

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

(67)


-


(67)


-


-


-

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (77,902)


$ (91,975)


$ (1,772)


$ (3,711)


$ 13,487


$ 6,069

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 13,960


$ 6,938


$ (1,651)


$ (146)


$ 18,056


$ (9,237)

(a) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses have been collapsed with Selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital (a)


Cable

Television (a)


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 117,744


$ 41,999


$ 18,929


$ 14,072


$ 43,312


$ (568)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

33,256


11,436


3,641


3,520


14,913


(254)

Selling, general and administrative (b, c)

60,079


20,822


11,839


7,838


12,466


7,114

Stock-based compensation

1,079


115


21


41


228


674

Depreciation and amortization

2,993


2,079


40


397


176


301

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

80,758


80,758


-


-


-


-

Total operating expenses

178,165


115,210


15,541


11,796


27,783


7,835

Operating (loss) income

(60,421)


(73,211)


3,388


2,276


15,529


(8,403)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

1,777


-


-


-


-


1,777

INTEREST EXPENSE

(12,404)


(58)


-


-


-


(12,346)

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

7,425


-


-


-


-


7,425

OTHER INCOME, NET

14


1


-


-


-


13

(Loss) income from consolidated operations before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(63,609)


(73,268)


3,388


2,276


15,529


(11,534)

BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES

18,512


18,057


(624)


652


(2,766)


3,193

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(45,097)


(55,211)


2,764


2,928


12,763


(8,341)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

334


-


-


-


-


334

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (45,431)


$ (55,211)


$ 2,764


$ 2,928


$ 12,763


$ (8,675)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 28,922


$ 9,495


$ 3,457


$ 2,714


$ 16,022


$ (2,766)

(a) Effective January 1, 2025, segment information for the prior periods has been recast to include reclassification of a portion of revenues from our CTV offering from Digital to Cable Television.

(b) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses have been collapsed with Selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

(c) Effective January 1, 2025, prior period segment information has been realigned between the Sales and marketing and the General and administrative significant segment expenses in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This provides the CODM with a more appropriate alignment of significant segment expenses used to evaluate segment performance.


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 183,866


$ 69,303


$ 11,168


$ 20,466


$ 84,263


$ (1,334)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

59,245


21,286


6,546


6,454


25,281


(322)

Selling, general and administrative (a)

99,598


38,358


6,939


14,104


22,333


17,864

Stock-based compensation

1,250


241


46


158


489


316

Depreciation and amortization

5,838


3,274


67


779


1,390


328

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

136,521


131,630


-


4,891


-


-

Total operating expenses

302,452


194,789


13,598


26,386


49,493


18,186

Operating (loss) income

(118,586)


(125,486)


(2,430)


(5,920)


34,770


(19,520)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

1,582


-


-


-


-


1,582

INTEREST EXPENSE

(20,628)


(4)


(145)


-


-


(20,479)

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

41,884


-


-


-


-


41,884

OTHER INCOME, NET

316


108


-


-


-


208

(Loss) income from consolidated operations before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(95,432)


(125,382)


(2,575)


(5,920)


34,770


3,675

BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES

5,724


29,669


(2)


2,184


(7,574)


(18,553)

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(89,708)


(95,713)


(2,577)


(3,736)


27,196


(14,878)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(89,708)


(95,713)


(2,577)


(3,736)


27,196


(14,878)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

(64)


-


(64)


-


-


-

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (89,644)


$ (95,713)


$ (2,513)


$ (3,736)


$ 27,196


$ (14,878)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 26,817


$ 9,786


$ (2,202)


$ (88)


$ 36,648


$ (17,327)

?


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital (a)


Cable

Television (a)


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 222,154


$ 78,350


$ 27,401


$ 26,260


$ 91,317


$ (1,174)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

65,915


22,765


7,125


7,023


29,513


(511)

Selling, general and administrative (b, c)

115,708


40,282


14,988


14,176


26,570


19,692

Stock-based compensation

2,463


237


50


83


787


1,306

Depreciation and amortization

4,843


2,962


82


814


301


684

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

80,758


80,758


-


-


-


-

Total operating expenses

269,687


147,004


22,245


22,096


57,171


21,171

Operating (loss) income

(47,533)


(68,654)


5,156


4,164


34,146


(22,345)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

3,775


-


-


-


-


3,775

INTEREST EXPENSE

(25,402)


(117)


-


-


-


(25,285)

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

15,299


-


-


-


-


15,299

OTHER INCOME, NET

900


1


-


-


-


899

(Loss) income from consolidated operations before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(52,961)


(68,770)


5,156


4,164


34,146


(27,657)

BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES

16,010


20,079


(1,172)


1,222


(6,864)


2,745

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(36,951)


(48,691)


3,984


5,386


27,282


(24,912)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax

(411)


-


-


-


-


(411)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(37,362)


(48,691)


3,984


5,386


27,282


(25,323)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

576


-


-


-


-


576

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (37,938)


$ (48,691)


$ 3,984


$ 5,386


$ 27,282


$ (25,899)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 51,179


$ 15,129


$ 5,287


$ 5,061


$ 35,323


$ (9,621)

(a) Effective January 1, 2025, segment information for the prior periods has been recast to include reclassification of a portion of revenues from our CTV offering from Digital to Cable Television.

(b) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses have been collapsed with Selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

(c) Effective January 1, 2025, prior period segment information has been realigned between the Sales and marketing and the General and administrative significant segment expenses in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This provides the CODM with a more appropriate alignment of significant segment expenses used to evaluate segment performance.

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second fiscal quarter of 2025. The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday August 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 888-596-4144; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-968-2525. The Access Code is 3660282.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EDT August 13, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. EDT August 20, 2025. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 3660282.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 35 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned and/or operated 74 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 15 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations the Company operates), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:


?

1

"Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead, and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.


?

2

"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, employment agreement award and other compensation, corporate development costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations". Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.


?

3

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Urban One had 44,738,306 and 48,483,639 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Urban One had 44,768,280 and 48,434,513 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.


?

4

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Urban One had 44,738,306 and 48,483,639 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Urban One had 44,768,280 and 48,434,513 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

