Catheter Precision, Inc.: First LockeT Cases Completed in Germany

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced that the first LockeT cases were recently completed in Germany at Zentralklinik Bad Berka. With a total of 20 clinics and specialist departments, it is one of the largest hospitals in Thuringia.

To date, the physician team has successfully performed 10 cases, using LockeT to close single or multiple punctures with just one device per case. These procedures have spanned sheath sizes from 6F to 17Fr, demonstrating LockeT's versatility and reliability.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision said, "Germany is one of the largest markets in Europe and price conscious, making LockeT a great solution. As we continue our partnership with Bad Berka, we also look forward to expanding our footprint to other centers in Germany. We extend our sincere thanks to Professor J. Christoph Geller, Dr. Santi Raffa, Dr. Markus Frommhold, who is also the very first user of LockeT in Germany, and Dr. Obaida Alothman for their invaluable support and feedback."

About LockeT
Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision
Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #


