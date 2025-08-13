8849 Phone: 8849 TANK 4 - the Rugged Phone With 720P Projector & AMOLED Screen - Now on Aliexpress

8849 is excited to introduce the latest addition to its lineup - TANK 4. Packed with cutting-edge features, the phone is set to redefine what a rugged phone can do. The 8849 Unihertz TANK 4 launched on Aliexpress this August. Don't miss the opportunity to own the ultimate rugged smartphone.

In the world of mobile devices, 8849 has always been a symbol of quality and innovation. Now, 8849 is excited to introduce the latest addition to its lineup - TANK 4. Packed with cutting-edge features, the phone is set to redefine what a rugged phone can do.

Never miss movie night, even in the wild! The TANK 4 comes with a 720P DLP projector that boasts 100 lumens and auto-focus, delivering crisp visuals anywhere. Whether the user is camping or giving a presentation, this phone transforms any wall into a big screen.

Experience buttery-smooth scrolling and vibrant colors on the 6.78" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Perfect for gaming, streaming, or browsing, ensures sharp clarity even under direct sunlight, making it a joy for the eyes.

The TANK 4 revolutionizes mobile photography with its quad-camera powerhouse. 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, delivering exceptional clarity, vivid colors, and superior light capture for stunning daytime shots. 64MP night vision camera pushes boundaries in low-light performance, producing bright, detailed images even in near darkness. 32MP front camera for stunning selfies, and an 8MP telephoto lens for crisp zoomed-in shots. The revolutionary Together, these advanced sensors create a pro-level photography system. Whether documenting adventures or capturing memories under moonlight, it can deliver professional-quality images in any scenario.

The TANK 4 shatters performance limits with a staggering 24GB RAM and 512GB storage, perfectly paired with the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It delivers blazing-fast app launches, effortless multitasking, and ultra-smooth gaming - even with dozens of apps running simultaneously, ensuring lightning-fast responsiveness and limitless storage for all your adventures.

Ultimate Power On-The-Go. The TANK 4 redefines endurance with its massive 11,600mAh battery, featuring 66W ultra-fast charging for quick power-ups, spend less time plugged in and more time on the move. Also, it supports 25W reverse charging, as a power bank to keep your other devices powered. Tank 4 is not only lightweight and portable, but also provides unparalleled convenience for daily life. Whether in outdoor adventure or daily life, users can get days of power with a versatile and reliable battery solution.

The TANK 4 goes beyond phones with its ultra-bright 1200 lumen camping light - perfect for emergencies, outdoor adventures, or power outages. This built-in torch outshines standard flashlights while remaining energy-efficient. Running Android 14, the phone delivers enhanced security and smarter, smoother performance for seamless productivity and entertainment.

The 8849 Unihertz TANK 4 launched on Aliexpress this August. Don't miss the opportunity to own the ultimate rugged smartphone.

About 8849

8849 specializes in crafting ultra-durable smartphones that thrive in extreme conditions. Our mission is to empower adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and professionals with devices that combine military-grade toughness with cutting-edge innovation. From the harshest environments to everyday challenges, 8849 phones deliver uncompromising performance, extraordinary battery life, and unique outdoor features - proving that true durability never sacrifices functionality.

