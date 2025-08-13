AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it has launched AXIS Capacity Solutions, a new business unit dedicated to developing and supporting structured, and multi-line portfolio capacity deals on both a facilitated and delegated basis. The company has appointed David Murie to the newly created role of Head of AXIS Capacity Solutions, where he will report to AXIS Group Chief Underwriting Officer Dan Draper and be based out of the Company's London office.

"The creation of AXIS Capacity Solutions is designed to support our distribution partners while directly addressing an increasing trend across the Global specialty insurance market. Multi-line facilities are growing at a faster pace than the broader insurance market, reflecting a widening market share being placed through these structures, a trend that we expect will only increase," said Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS.

Added Mr. Draper, "Through AXIS Capacity Solutions we will work in tandem with our strategic partners to develop and source multi-line portfolio structures at scale, leveraging our expertise and global underwriting platform including our licensing footprint at Lloyd's. In David, we have an excellent leader to guide AXIS Capital Solutions who brings a strong mix of experience spanning underwriting portfolio management, strategic sourcing and deal structuring, and regulatory and compliance acumen."

Mr. Murie, a +15 years Chartered Accountant, has served as Global Head of Underwriting Governance Execution and Chief of Staff to the Group CUO at AXIS; Head of Business Performance AXIS International Insurance (now Global Markets); and Head of FP&A AXIS International Insurance. Prior to AXIS, his experience included managerial roles at Aviva.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.2 billion at June 30, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

