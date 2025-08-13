SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC, "SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (three months ended June 30, 2025) and for the first half of fiscal year 2025 (six months ended June 30, 2025).

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $43 million, representing an 18% year-over-year decrease.

were $43 million, representing an 18% year-over-year decrease. Income from operations was $15 million, representing a 47% year-over-year decrease.

was $15 million, representing a 47% year-over-year decrease. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $2.5 million, representing an 87% year-over-year decrease.

was $2.5 million, representing an 87% year-over-year decrease. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.02 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.20 in the same period of 2024.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.02 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.20 in the same period of 2024. EBITDA 1 , which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $15 million, representing a 46% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin 1 was 35% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 53% for second quarter of 2024.

, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $15 million, representing a 46% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin was 35% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 53% for second quarter of 2024. Return on equity , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average of shareholder's equity as of June 30, 2025, was 4% representing a year-over-year decrease of 44 percentage points.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average of shareholder's equity as of June 30, 2025, was 4% representing a year-over-year decrease of 44 percentage points. Number of Franchise Locations 2 was 259 as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 36 locations from June 30, 2024.

was 259 as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 36 locations from June 30, 2024. Number of customers 3 in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, was 6.31 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.

in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, was 6.31 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. Repeat rate for customers4 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 72%.

First Half 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $91 million, representing a 16% year-over-year decrease.

were $91 million, representing a 16% year-over-year decrease. Income from operations was $39 million, representing a 25% year-over-year decrease.

was $39 million, representing a 25% year-over-year decrease. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $24 million, representing a 36% year-over-year decrease.

was $24 million, representing a 36% year-over-year decrease. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.23 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.40 in the same period of 2024.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.23 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.40 in the same period of 2024. EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $40 million, representing a 25% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin1 was 44% for the first half of 2025, compared to 50% for first half of 2024.

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, As anticipated and signaled in our prior guidance, Q2 2025 reflected strategic shifts aimed to position SBC Medical for long-term competitiveness and scalability. Total revenue declined 18% year-over-year to $43 million, primarily due to the completed discontinuation of our staffing business, targeted divestitures to streamline our operations, and revision of fee structure. We are executing our strategic plan with precision, as evidenced by our network of 259 Franchise Locations as of June 30, 2025 and 6.31 million visits over the last twelve months, demonstrating a scale that is unmatched in Japan. Our high repeat rate underscores the strength of our Shonan Beauty Clinic brand. Japan's consumer discretionary market faces challenges, including restrained growth due to trade restrictions and cautious consumer spending. Despite these headwinds, we are successfully advancing key initiatives, including the acquisition of MB career lounge to enhance our management support services and the joining of JUN CLINIC to our network, which boasts a high average spend per customer. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategic roadmap, focused on optimizing our franchise model, capturing growth opportunities, transitioning to higher-margin models, and delivering lasting value to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were $43 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year, primarily due to a revised fee structure for franchising services implemented starting from April 2025, the discontinuation staffing services business, and divestiture of SNA and Kijimadaira, partially offset by growth in procurement, rental services, and other revenue streams.

Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.5 million, compared to $18.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was largely attributed to unfavorable changes in other income and expenses, primarily due to higher foreign exchange losses.

EBITDA1 was $15 million, a decrease of 46% year-over-year, primarily due to lower revenue following the termination of the staffing services business, the deconsolidation of SNA and Kijimadaira, and revision of fee structure.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 9:30 pm Japan Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukc9sp9j/lan/en/

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "SBC Q2 2025 Financial Results Presentation.". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit.". Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated Conference Call viewing site. In addition to viewing the conference call, this site provides access to information about the speakers as well as past investor relations materials.

Starting 10 minutes before the conference call begins, you will be able to view the earnings presentation materials on the site. The materials will also be available for download.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 13, 2026.

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchise clinic customers, assistance with franchise employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchise clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchise clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchise clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchise clinics.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." 2 The figures take into accounts of the franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH, JUN CLINIC 3 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic but does not take account of customers of JUN CLINIC,but excluding free counseling. The applicable periods are from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025 4 The figures include franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account of customers of AHH clinics and JUN CLINIC excluding free counseling. The percentage of customers who visited our franchisee's clinics twice or more.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 152,740,882 125,044,092 Accounts receivable 2,350,368 1,413,433 Accounts receivable related parties 48,920,843 28,846,680 Inventories 1,705,237 1,494,891 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 9,128,931 5,992,585 Customer loans receivable, current 10,552,623 10,382,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,051,746 11,276,802 Other receivables related parties 1,891,408 Total current assets 241,342,038 184,451,020 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,058,016 8,771,902 Intangible assets, net 1,584,543 1,590,052 Long-term investments, net 3,593,087 3,049,972 Goodwill, net 5,011,511 4,613,784 Cryptocurrencies 535,882 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 13,197,979 8,397,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,583,393 5,267,056 Finance lease right-of-use assets 516,932 Deferred tax assets 2,343,302 9,798,071 Customer loans receivable, non-current 5,934,636 5,023,551 Long-term prepayments 1,755,292 1,745,801 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 19,381,422 17,820,910 Other assets 7,461,224 15,553,453 Total non-current assets 73,957,219 81,632,134 Total assets 315,299,257 266,083,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 16,290,206 13,875,179 Accounts payable related parties 3,245,989 659,044 Current portion of long-term loans 69,420 96,824 Notes and other payables, current related parties 3,272,048 26,255 Advances from customers 512,123 820,898 Advances from customers related parties 10,333,007 11,739,533 Income tax payable 14,133,163 18,705,851 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,623,871 4,341,522 Finance lease liabilities, current 161,340 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 6,229,797 8,103,194 Due to related party 2,810,647 2,823,590 Total current liabilities 60,681,611 61,191,890







SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 7,031,506 6,502,682 Notes and other payables, non-current related parties 5,334 Deferred tax liabilities 353,517 926,023 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,208,516 1,241,526 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 164,721 Other liabilities 1,206,815 1,193,541 Total non-current liabilities 9,965,075 9,869,106 Total liabilities 70,646,686 71,060,996 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 103,098,442 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 10,388 10,302 Additional paid-in capital 72,196,114 62,513,923 Treasury stock (at cost, 782,809 and 270,000 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (5,115,262 (2,700,000 Retained earnings 213,423,693 189,463,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,922,942 (54,178,075 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 244,591,991 195,109,157 Non-controlling interests 60,580 (86,999 Total stockholders' equity 244,652,571 195,022,158 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 315,299,257 266,083,154

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.







SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net related parties 38,944,898 51,039,038 84,202,043 101,509,245 Revenues, net 4,413,949 2,063,042 6,485,505 6,400,877 Total revenues, net 43,358,847 53,102,080 90,687,548 107,910,122 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $4,669,602 and $3,616,103 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $8,126,530 and $5,413,462 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 13,348,270 13,682,405 22,943,887 28,971,072 Gross profit 30,010,577 39,419,675 67,743,661 78,939,050 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $415,767 and nil for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $415,767 and nil for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 15,456,385 12,129,115 28,987,395 27,187,605 Total operating expenses 15,456,385 12,129,115 28,987,395 27,187,605 Income from operations 14,554,192 27,290,560 38,756,266 51,751,445 Other income (expenses): Interest income 22,882 11,644 78,215 29,333 Interest expense (49,651 (7,424 (55,858 (10,432 Other income 33,771 306,291 185,099 655,972 Other expenses (1,132,465 (514,636 (2,829,724 (1,951,292 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies 8,746,138 Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 111,632 111,632 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 3,813,609 Total other income (expenses) (1,013,831 (204,125 6,235,502 2,537,190 Income before income taxes 13,540,361 27,086,435 44,991,768 54,288,635 Income tax expense 11,100,509 8,529,110 21,059,966 16,981,094 Net income 2,439,852 18,557,325 23,931,802 37,307,541 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (18,388 72,917 (28,884 65,381 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 2,458,240 18,484,408 23,960,686 37,242,160 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 8,623,269 (9,046,549 18,431,596 (19,240,401 Total comprehensive income 11,063,121 9,510,776 42,363,398 18,067,140 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 184,411 22,000 147,579 (70,000 Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 10,878,710 9,488,776 42,215,819 18,137,140 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated* Basic and diluted 0.02 0.20 0.23 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding* Basic and diluted 103,507,249 94,192,433 103,392,580 94,192,433

Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse recapitalization on September 17, 2024.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.







SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 23,931,802 37,307,541 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,264,405 1,849,422 Non-cash lease expense 2,185,744 1,923,890 Provision for credit losses 283,752 62,804 Fair value change of long-term investments 384,523 1,045,557 Gain on disposal of subsidiary (3,813,609 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (10,804 (902 Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies (111,632 Deferred income taxes 7,452,983 (3,322,728 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (789,577 (1,423,412 Accounts receivable related parties (17,039,113 5,843,499 Inventories (717,972 561,921 Finance lease receivables related parties (6,482,967 (1,759,556 Customer loans receivable 8,081,703 7,521,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,349,225 (1,488,347 Long-term prepayments 211,988 (41,412 Other assets 85,907 (1,007,431 Accounts payable 1,165,217 (8,960,556 Accounts payable related parties 2,455,865 Notes and other payables related parties (5,031,570 (5,101,368 Advances from customers (369,616 (755,977 Advances from customers related parties (2,363,891 (4,663,233 Income tax payable (6,030,526 5,462,133 Operating lease liabilities (2,275,398 (1,998,196 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (2,508,035 (4,444,172 Other liabilities (88,593 77,625 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (6,411,168 22,874,760 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (560,431 (1,565,333 Purchase of convertible note (1,700,000 Prepayments for property and equipment (705,351 Advances to related parties (617,804 Payments made on behalf of related parties (1,836,541 (5,245,990 Purchase of long-term investments (652,555 Purchase of cryptocurrencies (424,250 Long-term loans to others (13,134 (62,489 Repayments from related parties 70,000 555,000 Repayments from others 56,307 44,748 Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies 17,735,717 Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed of (815,819 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,728,236 1,971 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 15,397,998 (9,405,716







SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from related parties 15,000 Repayments of long-term loans (74,256 (59,217 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (278,097 Repayments to related parties (27,943 (50,124 Repurchase of common stock (2,415,262 Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment 9,682,277 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 6,901,719 (109,341 Effect of exchange rate changes 11,808,241 (12,679,865 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 27,696,790 679,838 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 125,044,092 103,022,932 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD 152,740,882 103,702,770 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 55,858 10,432 Cash paid for income taxes, net 19,637,454 16,191,178 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 246,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 104,437 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 612,466 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 1,160,680 1,376,034 Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided 8,175,342 16,085,387 Issuance of common stock as incentive shares 86

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenues, net 43,358,847 53,102,080 90,687,548 107,910,122 Income from operations 14,554,192 27,290,560 38,756,266 51,751,445 Depreciation and amortization expense 636,101 830,945 1,264,405 1,849,422 EBITDA 15,190,293 28,121,505 40,020,671 53,600,867 EBITDA margin 35 53 44 50

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

