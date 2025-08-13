SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC, "SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (three months ended June 30, 2025) and for the first half of fiscal year 2025 (six months ended June 30, 2025).
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Total revenues were $43 million, representing an 18% year-over-year decrease.
- Income from operations was $15 million, representing a 47% year-over-year decrease.
- Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $2.5 million, representing an 87% year-over-year decrease.
- Earnings per share, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.02 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.20 in the same period of 2024.
- EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $15 million, representing a 46% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin1 was 35% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 53% for second quarter of 2024.
- Return on equity, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average of shareholder's equity as of June 30, 2025, was 4% representing a year-over-year decrease of 44 percentage points.
- Number of Franchise Locations2 was 259 as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 36 locations from June 30, 2024.
- Number of customers3 in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, was 6.31 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.
- Repeat rate for customers4 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 72%.
First Half 2025 Highlights
- Total revenues were $91 million, representing a 16% year-over-year decrease.
- Income from operations was $39 million, representing a 25% year-over-year decrease.
- Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $24 million, representing a 36% year-over-year decrease.
- Earnings per share, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.23 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.40 in the same period of 2024.
- EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $40 million, representing a 25% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin1 was 44% for the first half of 2025, compared to 50% for first half of 2024.
Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, As anticipated and signaled in our prior guidance, Q2 2025 reflected strategic shifts aimed to position SBC Medical for long-term competitiveness and scalability. Total revenue declined 18% year-over-year to $43 million, primarily due to the completed discontinuation of our staffing business, targeted divestitures to streamline our operations, and revision of fee structure. We are executing our strategic plan with precision, as evidenced by our network of 259 Franchise Locations as of June 30, 2025 and 6.31 million visits over the last twelve months, demonstrating a scale that is unmatched in Japan. Our high repeat rate underscores the strength of our Shonan Beauty Clinic brand. Japan's consumer discretionary market faces challenges, including restrained growth due to trade restrictions and cautious consumer spending. Despite these headwinds, we are successfully advancing key initiatives, including the acquisition of MB career lounge to enhance our management support services and the joining of JUN CLINIC to our network, which boasts a high average spend per customer. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategic roadmap, focused on optimizing our franchise model, capturing growth opportunities, transitioning to higher-margin models, and delivering lasting value to our shareholders."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues were $43 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year, primarily due to a revised fee structure for franchising services implemented starting from April 2025, the discontinuation staffing services business, and divestiture of SNA and Kijimadaira, partially offset by growth in procurement, rental services, and other revenue streams.
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.5 million, compared to $18.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was largely attributed to unfavorable changes in other income and expenses, primarily due to higher foreign exchange losses.
EBITDA1 was $15 million, a decrease of 46% year-over-year, primarily due to lower revenue following the termination of the staffing services business, the deconsolidation of SNA and Kijimadaira, and revision of fee structure.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 9:30 pm Japan Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below.
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukc9sp9j/lan/en/
It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "SBC Q2 2025 Financial Results Presentation.". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit.". Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated Conference Call viewing site. In addition to viewing the conference call, this site provides access to information about the speakers as well as past investor relations materials.
Starting 10 minutes before the conference call begins, you will be able to view the earnings presentation materials on the site. The materials will also be available for download.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 13, 2026.
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchise clinic customers, assistance with franchise employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchise clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchise clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchise clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchise clinics.
For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
2 The figures take into accounts of the franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH, JUN CLINIC
3 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic but does not take account of customers of JUN CLINIC,but excluding free counseling. The applicable periods are from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025
4 The figures include franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account of customers of AHH clinics and JUN CLINIC excluding free counseling. The percentage of customers who visited our franchisee's clinics twice or more.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
152,740,882
125,044,092
Accounts receivable
2,350,368
1,413,433
Accounts receivable related parties
48,920,843
28,846,680
Inventories
1,705,237
1,494,891
Finance lease receivables, current related parties
9,128,931
5,992,585
Customer loans receivable, current
10,552,623
10,382,537
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,051,746
11,276,802
Other receivables related parties
1,891,408
Total current assets
241,342,038
184,451,020
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,058,016
8,771,902
Intangible assets, net
1,584,543
1,590,052
Long-term investments, net
3,593,087
3,049,972
Goodwill, net
5,011,511
4,613,784
Cryptocurrencies
535,882
Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties
13,197,979
8,397,582
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,583,393
5,267,056
Finance lease right-of-use assets
516,932
Deferred tax assets
2,343,302
9,798,071
Customer loans receivable, non-current
5,934,636
5,023,551
Long-term prepayments
1,755,292
1,745,801
Long-term investments in MCs related parties
19,381,422
17,820,910
Other assets
7,461,224
15,553,453
Total non-current assets
73,957,219
81,632,134
Total assets
315,299,257
266,083,154
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
16,290,206
13,875,179
Accounts payable related parties
3,245,989
659,044
Current portion of long-term loans
69,420
96,824
Notes and other payables, current related parties
3,272,048
26,255
Advances from customers
512,123
820,898
Advances from customers related parties
10,333,007
11,739,533
Income tax payable
14,133,163
18,705,851
Operating lease liabilities, current
3,623,871
4,341,522
Finance lease liabilities, current
161,340
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
6,229,797
8,103,194
Due to related party
2,810,647
2,823,590
Total current liabilities
60,681,611
61,191,890
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
7,031,506
6,502,682
Notes and other payables, non-current related parties
5,334
Deferred tax liabilities
353,517
926,023
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,208,516
1,241,526
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
164,721
Other liabilities
1,206,815
1,193,541
Total non-current liabilities
9,965,075
9,869,106
Total liabilities
70,646,686
71,060,996
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 103,098,442 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
10,388
10,302
Additional paid-in capital
72,196,114
62,513,923
Treasury stock (at cost, 782,809 and 270,000 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
(5,115,262
(2,700,000
Retained earnings
213,423,693
189,463,007
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(35,922,942
(54,178,075
Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity
244,591,991
195,109,157
Non-controlling interests
60,580
(86,999
Total stockholders' equity
244,652,571
195,022,158
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
315,299,257
266,083,154
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues, net related parties
38,944,898
51,039,038
84,202,043
101,509,245
Revenues, net
4,413,949
2,063,042
6,485,505
6,400,877
Total revenues, net
43,358,847
53,102,080
90,687,548
107,910,122
Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $4,669,602 and $3,616,103 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $8,126,530 and $5,413,462 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
13,348,270
13,682,405
22,943,887
28,971,072
Gross profit
30,010,577
39,419,675
67,743,661
78,939,050
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $415,767 and nil for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $415,767 and nil for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
15,456,385
12,129,115
28,987,395
27,187,605
Total operating expenses
15,456,385
12,129,115
28,987,395
27,187,605
Income from operations
14,554,192
27,290,560
38,756,266
51,751,445
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
22,882
11,644
78,215
29,333
Interest expense
(49,651
(7,424
(55,858
(10,432
Other income
33,771
306,291
185,099
655,972
Other expenses
(1,132,465
(514,636
(2,829,724
(1,951,292
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
8,746,138
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
111,632
111,632
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
3,813,609
Total other income (expenses)
(1,013,831
(204,125
6,235,502
2,537,190
Income before income taxes
13,540,361
27,086,435
44,991,768
54,288,635
Income tax expense
11,100,509
8,529,110
21,059,966
16,981,094
Net income
2,439,852
18,557,325
23,931,802
37,307,541
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(18,388
72,917
(28,884
65,381
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
2,458,240
18,484,408
23,960,686
37,242,160
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
8,623,269
(9,046,549
18,431,596
(19,240,401
Total comprehensive income
11,063,121
9,510,776
42,363,398
18,067,140
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
184,411
22,000
147,579
(70,000
Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
10,878,710
9,488,776
42,215,819
18,137,140
Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated*
Basic and diluted
0.02
0.20
0.23
0.40
Weighted average shares outstanding*
Basic and diluted
103,507,249
94,192,433
103,392,580
94,192,433
Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse recapitalization on September 17, 2024.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
23,931,802
37,307,541
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,264,405
1,849,422
Non-cash lease expense
2,185,744
1,923,890
Provision for credit losses
283,752
62,804
Fair value change of long-term investments
384,523
1,045,557
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
(3,813,609
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(10,804
(902
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
(111,632
Deferred income taxes
7,452,983
(3,322,728
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(789,577
(1,423,412
Accounts receivable related parties
(17,039,113
5,843,499
Inventories
(717,972
561,921
Finance lease receivables related parties
(6,482,967
(1,759,556
Customer loans receivable
8,081,703
7,521,267
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,349,225
(1,488,347
Long-term prepayments
211,988
(41,412
Other assets
85,907
(1,007,431
Accounts payable
1,165,217
(8,960,556
Accounts payable related parties
2,455,865
Notes and other payables related parties
(5,031,570
(5,101,368
Advances from customers
(369,616
(755,977
Advances from customers related parties
(2,363,891
(4,663,233
Income tax payable
(6,030,526
5,462,133
Operating lease liabilities
(2,275,398
(1,998,196
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
(2,508,035
(4,444,172
Other liabilities
(88,593
77,625
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(6,411,168
22,874,760
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(560,431
(1,565,333
Purchase of convertible note
(1,700,000
Prepayments for property and equipment
(705,351
Advances to related parties
(617,804
Payments made on behalf of related parties
(1,836,541
(5,245,990
Purchase of long-term investments
(652,555
Purchase of cryptocurrencies
(424,250
Long-term loans to others
(13,134
(62,489
Repayments from related parties
70,000
555,000
Repayments from others
56,307
44,748
Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies
17,735,717
Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed of
(815,819
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
1,728,236
1,971
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
15,397,998
(9,405,716
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
For the Six Months Ended
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from related parties
15,000
Repayments of long-term loans
(74,256
(59,217
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(278,097
Repayments to related parties
(27,943
(50,124
Repurchase of common stock
(2,415,262
Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment
9,682,277
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
6,901,719
(109,341
Effect of exchange rate changes
11,808,241
(12,679,865
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
27,696,790
679,838
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
125,044,092
103,022,932
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD
152,740,882
103,702,770
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
55,858
10,432
Cash paid for income taxes, net
19,637,454
16,191,178
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments
246,188
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
104,437
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
612,466
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications
1,160,680
1,376,034
Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided
8,175,342
16,085,387
Issuance of common stock as incentive shares
86
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total revenues, net
43,358,847
53,102,080
90,687,548
107,910,122
Income from operations
14,554,192
27,290,560
38,756,266
51,751,445
Depreciation and amortization expense
636,101
830,945
1,264,405
1,849,422
EBITDA
15,190,293
28,121,505
40,020,671
53,600,867
EBITDA margin
35
53
44
50
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813939975/en/
Contacts:
In Asia:
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Hikaru Fukui Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com
In the US:
ICR LLC
Bill Zima Managing Partner
Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com