MAXIMUS: Award-Winning Digital Solution Transforms Access to Children's Healthcare in Florida

Enhanced parent portal helps families manage coverage efficiently and securely

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Florida KidCare, a state-sponsored healthcare program, provides low-cost, high-quality health insurance to children from birth through age 18. It includes several income-based CHIP programs, including Florida Healthy Kids, MediKids, and Children's Medical Services Health Plans. To enhance families' customer experience, Florida Healthy Kids Corporation (FHKC) partnered with Maximus to launch a self-service digital portal for CHIP participants, where parents can apply for coverage, view eligibility, upload documents, pay premiums, and manage their accounts - all from their preferred digital device.

With over 265,000 users, more than 2 million page views, and a 95% user satisfaction rating, the new Florida KidCare Parent Portal delivers an improved experience for families seeking reliable, anytime access to their accounts. It features:

Secure login and document upload

Easy-to-navigate, mobile-responsive design

Easy-to-understand, multilingual content

Integration with FHKC's eligibility and enrollment system

Compliance with state and federal digital accessibility standards

Award-winning digital innovation serves over 200,000 children

TheFlorida KidCare Parent Portal - a secure, mobile-friendly digital solution that streamlines enrollment, renewal, and account management for over 200,000 children enrolled in the program - was recognized with multiple innovation awards:

Platinum Hermes Creative Award for mobile websites

Gold AVA Digital Award for consumer websites

Merit Award from the Digital Health Awards for web-based digital health portals and education

These recognitions highlight how the Florida KidCare Parent Portal improves customer experience by offering fast, convenient, and secure access to essential health coverage information, allowing families to manage their accounts when and how they prefer.

A seamless digital experience for Florida families

At Maximus, we harness the power of digital solutions?to help government programs run more efficiently and effectively. By prioritizing a person-centered design, the Florida KidCare Parent Portal offers an intuitive layout, plain-language content, and a seamless user journey - whether users are applying for the first time or renewing existing coverage.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MAXIMUS on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MAXIMUS

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MAXIMUS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/award-winning-digital-solution-transforms-access-to-children%e2%80%99s-h-1060362