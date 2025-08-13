Anzeige
WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 15:48
28,140 Euro
-1,19 % -0,340
28,34028,36021:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 21:10 Uhr
80 Leser
SCOR: The timeline of the 2022 arbitration relating to retrocession treaties remains unchanged

Press release
13 August 2025 - N° 13


The timeline of the 2022 arbitration relating to retrocession treaties remains unchanged


In 2022, SCOR filed an arbitration seeking the execution of the retrocession treaties signed with Covéa in June 2021. At the end of July 2025, Covéa requested that the tribunal in charge of this dispute stay its proceedings and SCOR opposed this request (see our communication dated 31 July 2025 for more details).

SCOR reports that the arbitration tribunal has decided to maintain the original timeline of these proceedings, with a final decision expected during the course of 2026.

All major arbitrations and disputes in which SCOR is involved are provisioned at best estimate in SCOR's audited financial statements.

This update completes the ad hoc disclosure published on 31 July 2025 pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer




As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.




The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.




For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)


Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)




Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@scor.com)




Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)




All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15e62448-d560-4006-9e89-de5669313bfa)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
