SCOR: The timeline of the 2022 arbitration relating to retrocession treaties remains unchanged

Press release

13 August 2025 - N° 13





The timeline of the 2022 arbitration relating to retrocession treaties remains unchanged





In 2022, SCOR filed an arbitration seeking the execution of the retrocession treaties signed with Covéa in June 2021. At the end of July 2025, Covéa requested that the tribunal in charge of this dispute stay its proceedings and SCOR opposed this request (see our communication dated 31 July 2025 for more details).



SCOR reports that the arbitration tribunal has decided to maintain the original timeline of these proceedings, with a final decision expected during the course of 2026.



All major arbitrations and disputes in which SCOR is involved are provisioned at best estimate in SCOR's audited financial statements.



This update completes the ad hoc disclosure published on 31 July 2025 pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

*

* *

