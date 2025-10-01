Press release

1 October 2025 - N° 17

Information regarding the redemption by SCOR SE of outstanding €63.6 million undated subordinated notes

SCOR SE (the "Company") announces the redemption of €63.6 million in outstanding Fixed to Reset Rate Undated Subordinated Notes issued on 1st October 2014 (ISIN: FR0012199123) (the "Notes") pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes described in the prospectus dated 29 September 2014 (the "Terms and Conditions").1

The early redemption of the Notes has received the prior approval of the French Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et du regulation.

In accordance with Condition 6.9 (Cancellation) of the Terms and Conditions, all Notes so redeemed will be cancelled.

1 The redemption of the Notes follows the tender offer carried out in December 2024, which enabled the Company to redeem €186.4 million of subordinated notes from the same series of notes - see: Success of the tender offer on existing RT1 Notes for an amount of EUR 186.4 million | SCOR