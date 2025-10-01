Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Information regarding the redemption by SCOR SE of outstanding €63.6 million undated subordinated notes

Press release
1 October 2025 - N° 17

Information regarding the redemption by SCOR SE of outstanding €63.6 million undated subordinated notes

SCOR SE (the "Company") announces the redemption of €63.6 million in outstanding Fixed to Reset Rate Undated Subordinated Notes issued on 1st October 2014 (ISIN: FR0012199123) (the "Notes") pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes described in the prospectus dated 29 September 2014 (the "Terms and Conditions").1

The early redemption of the Notes has received the prior approval of the French Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et du regulation.

In accordance with Condition 6.9 (Cancellation) of the Terms and Conditions, all Notes so redeemed will be cancelled.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer




As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.




The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.




For more information, visit: www.scor.com


 Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com




Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com




Follow us on LinkedIn



All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

1 The redemption of the Notes follows the tender offer carried out in December 2024, which enabled the Company to redeem €186.4 million of subordinated notes from the same series of notes - see: Success of the tender offer on existing RT1 Notes for an amount of EUR 186.4 million | SCOR


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
