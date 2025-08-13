Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - RUMBLE RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RB) (the "Company" or "Rumble") is pleased to announce initiation of its 2025 exploration program on the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Wilmac Project" or the "Property").

The Company entered into an option agreement for the Wilmac Project, whereby it can acquire a 70% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), on the Property (see News Release dated June 11, 2025). Coincident with announcement of acquisition of the Property, the Company announced a private placement, which successfully closed with receipt of $525,000 (see News Release dated July 25, 2025). The Company has used proceeds from the private placement to fund the initial $25,000 cash payment due to the optionors of the Wilmac Project and to fund exploration.

Field personnel have been mobilized to the Wilmac Project to initiate the 2025 exploration program. Prime objectives for the proposed program include, but are not limited to:

Examine and sample diorite / gabbro / pyroxenite intrusives identified in the Wilmac Project area,

Examine and document the style and extent of both alteration and mineralization, particularly that spatially associated with diorite / gabbro / ultramafic identified in the Property area, more specifically, the Wilmac MINFILE occurrence and a comparatively large gabbro exposure mapped south of Coalmont along Arrastra Creek,

Geological mapping and sampling of outcrop, particularly occurrences exposed along logging roads, correlated predominantly to the Late Triassic Nicola Group, and

A review of correlations proposed to both the Tulameen Mafic-Ultramafic Complex (located northwest of the Wilmac Project area) and/or the Copper Mountain Suite (associated with the Copper Mountain Mine located approximately 10 km east).

The proposed program is anticipated to include some or all of the following:

Soil Sampling survey(s),

Geological mapping and sampling, specifically, lithological, alteration and mineralization,

One or more Induced Polarization/Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric (IP/AMT) surveys,

Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic (VLF-EM) survey(s),

Self Potential (SP) survey(s),

Petrographic analysis of selected intrusive samples,

Geochemical evaluation of analytical results from soil and rock samples, and

A Porphyry Vectoring Study through the Mineral Deposits Research Unit (MDRU) at UBC.

The Property is located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine that currently hosts a Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 702 Mt of 0.24% Copper. The two mineral tenures comprising the Wilmac Project area, totaling approximately 2,355 hectares (5,819 acres), are located in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and are interpreted to host potential for identification of one or more Copper - Gold Alkalic Porphyry occurrences similar in age and deposit type to those hosting the Copper Mountain mine.

The Copper Mountain Intrusive Complex ("CMIS"), which host the Copper Mountain Mine, was intruded into Nicola Group host rocks. The CMIS consists of the zoned Copper Mountain Stock and the dioritic Voigt Stock, subsequently crosscut by the multiphase Lost Horse dykes of which the last two phases are associated with mineralization. Subsequent intrusion of the unmineralized Verde Stock and the Mine Dykes complete the simplified geology of the CMIS.

The Property, separated from the Copper Mountain Camp by the regionally significant, west side down Boundary Fault, is interpreted to share remarkable similarities with the geological setting within which the Wilmac Project is located. The Late Triassic Nicola Group west of the Boundary Fault hosts numerous comparably small diorite intrusions hosting intimately associated gabbro and pyroxenite intrusions, reminiscent of the diorite phase observed in the Copper Mountain Stock. Initially concealed by unmineralized rocks correlated to the Eocene Princeton Group Cover Sequence, subsequent glacial activity exposed a significant portion of Nicola Group rocks and associated mafic to ultramafic intrusions, such as those previously mapped in the Wilmac Project area, although to a lesser extent than in the Copper Mountain camp.

A previous operator interpreted the geological setting within which the Wilmac Project area is located to be similar to that of the Copper Mountain Intrusive Complex, but representing a different level of exposure. At Copper Mountain, erosion exposed an intrusive complex, with intimately associated alteration and mineralization, at surface. In contrast, the level of erosion in the Property area, west of the Boundary Fault, is interpreted to have been less extensive. The result is exposure of relatively numerous, yet comparatively small, high-level diorite and/or gabbro and/or pyroxenite intrusions, interpreted to represent the uppermost portions of an intrusive complex underlying the Property area.

Located immediately west of Highway 3, the Property is easily accessible by road, in a well-established mining district with excellent infrastructure, a local workforce and support services. British Columbia is known as a low-risk jurisdiction with high standards for environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that discussion of adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to, acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Qualified Persons

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P. Geo., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the WILMAC Property, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101.

About Rumble Resources:

Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 70% interest in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. Additionally, the Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Woolford Creek claims, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Squilax, British Columbia on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake and is comprised of seven mining claims in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia covering approximately 3,620.07 hectares.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option, the extent of exploration that will be completed on the Wilmac Project , and the acceptance of the Company's Notice of Work Permit Application. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future Terms and Privacy Policy Privacy Dashboard business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262415

SOURCE: Rumble Resources Inc.