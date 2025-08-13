Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - TMX 2025 summer student interns joined Rima Sassi, Talent Acquisition Partner, TMX Group, and other TMX staff, to close the market and celebrate the success of their internships.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-j0ZxcdSuE

The TMX Internship Program provides students with meaningful opportunities to learn, develop, and apply their knowledge and creativity toward designing innovative solutions. Throughout the four months there are various events, programs, and projects to create opportunities for the interns to connect with their peers and network with TMX leaders while learning new skills and making an impact on local communities through volunteer initiatives.

To learn more about TMX's early careers programs, visit: https://www.tmx.com/en/careers/campus-recruitment

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262429

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange