Bengaluru, India--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Tracxn (NSE: TRACXN), a leading AI-powered private market intelligence platform, today announced a strategic agreement with TMX Datalinx, the information services division of TMX Group, to be its exclusive Canadian provider for delivering private market intelligence to financial institutions. This collaboration will allow institutional investors across TMX Datalinx's network the opportunity to access comprehensive data on global private markets by subscribing to Tracxn through TMX Datalinx, gaining insights on startups, companies, emerging sectors, private company financial performance, and transactions.

Leveraging its AI-powered and human-in-the-loop approach to aggregate and structure data, Tracxn delivers trustworthy and accurate intelligence on private markets - an area often known for unstructured and fragmented information. With coverage of over 2,000 emerging sectors, Tracxn equips financial institutions and asset managers with valuable information to stay ahead of market trends and uncover new opportunities. Trusted by prominent VCs, PEs, IBs, Consulting Firms, and Large Enterprises, Tracxn is helping investors and advisors discover innovative companies, perform due diligence, map markets and perform competitive landscape analysis.

"At Tracxn, our mission is to organize the world's private market data and make it accessible for decision makers. We are proud to work with TMX Datalinx to empower institutional investors with trusted, comprehensive private market data and insights that will enable them to make critical investment decisions," said Neha Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tracxn.

"As investors increasingly allocate capital to private assets, our vision is to provide leading data across the entire investment lifecycle," said Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx. "Our agreement with Tracxn ignites the next phase of our strategy. By combining their best-in-class private market data with our deep public market expertise, we are able to offer clients a seamless, comprehensive view of the investment landscape. This expansion of our global content reinforces our central role as the hub for Canadian and global market data."

About Tracxn

Tracxn (NSE: TRACXN) is a leading private market intelligence platform for venture capital funds, private equity, corporate strategy teams, and investment banks. Backed by investors like Accel, Elevation Capital and now a listed entity, Tracxn works with over 2,000 organisations across 50+ countries. Covering over 5 million companies, 60 million legal entities, financials and shareholder details of private companies in over 20 countries, Tracxn delivers data-driven insights that help clients discover new opportunities and track private market activity to make critical investment decisions. Its analyst-driven coverage of 2000+ emerging sectors helps investors and corporations stay ahead of emerging trends in their region and industries. Some of the world's leading venture capital and private equity funds, investment banks, and multiple Fortune 500 corporations rely on Tracxn.





