Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2025.
TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in September 2025, compared with 44 in the previous month and 13 in September 2024. The new listings were 27 exchange traded products, one mining company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in September 2025 increased 354% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to September 2024. The total number of financings in September 2025 was 55, compared with 62 the previous month and 31 in September 2024.
There were three new issuers on TSXV in September 2025, compared with one in the previous month and five in September 2024. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in September 2025 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 63% compared to September 2024. There were 119 financings in September 2025, compared with 124 in the previous month and 94 in September 2024.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,976
|1,959
|1,822
|New Issuers Listed
|29
|44
|13
|IPOs
|27
|42
|12
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,630
|2,609
|2,477
|IPO Financings Raised
|$59,050,000
|$137,744,334
|$32,856,188
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$735,357,479
|$153,223,391
|$420,627,747
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$543,680,650
|$4,000,000
|$154,042,200
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,338,088,129
|$294,967,725
|$607,526,135
|Total Number of Financings
|55
|62
|31
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,962,344,835,101
|$5,807,523,267,484
|$4,793,018,768,120
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|225
|116
|+94.0
|IPOs
|203
|105
|+93.3
|Graduates from TSXV
|7
|7
|0.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,532,755,260
|$739,372,315
|+107.3
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$5,828,747,507
|$10,405,433,583
|-44.0
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,979,404,333
|$1,721,830,063
|+131.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$11,340,907,100
|$12,866,635,961
|-11.9
|Total Number of Financings
|423
|324
|+30.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,962,344,835,101
|$4,793,018,768,120
|+24.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,795
|1,796
|1,884
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|1
|5
|IPOs
|1
|0
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,860
|1,861
|1,956
|IPO Financings Raised
|$500,000
|$0
|$1,758,540
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$123,899,190
|$163,282,261
|$224,053,951
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$505,554,235
|$648,183,154
|$161,071,589
|Total Financings Raised
|$629,953,425
|$811,465,415
|$386,884,080
|Total Number of Financings
|119
|124
|94
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$131,725,663,502
|$118,520,010,996
|$79,735,429,322
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|27
|39
|-30.8
|IPOs
|6
|11
|-45.5
|Graduates to TSX
|7
|7
|0.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$13,734,685
|$7,587,540
|+81.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,080,336,575
|$775,566,292
|+39.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$4,364,785,594
|$2,479,462,241
|+76.0
|Total Financings Raised
|$5,458,856,854
|$3,262,616,073
|+67.3
|Total Number of Financings
|950
|846
|+12.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$131,725,663,502
|$79,735,429,322
|+65.2
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|BetaPro -3x Russell 2000 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF
|SRSL
|BetaPro 3x Russell 2000 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF
|TRSL
|BetaPro Nasdaq-100 Daily Inverse ETF
|QQI
|Canada Packers Inc.
|CPKR
|Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF
|CANY
|Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF
|BIGY
|Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF
|MHDC
|Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF
|MCYC
|Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF
|MDEF
|Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF
|MHDU
|NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
|NCPB
|NBI Global Equity Fund
|NBGE
|NBI Global Small Cap Fund
|NBSC
|NBI Innovators Fund
|NINV
|NBI International Equity Fund
|NBIE
|NBI Quebec Growth Fund
|NBQC
|NBI SmartData International Equity Fund
|NSDI
|NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund
|NSDU
|NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGD
|NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGE
|NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGF
|NBI U.S. Equity Fund
|NBUE
|Ninepoint Global Select Fund
|GBSL
|PICTON Income Fund
|PFIN
|Rio2 Limited
|RIO
|Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool
|SLCA
|Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool
|SLSC
|Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund
|SLGC
|TD North American Dividend Fund
|TDNA
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Asante Gold Corporation
|ASE
|Pecoy Copper Corp.
|PCU
|River Road Resources Ltd.
|RRRL
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
