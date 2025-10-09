Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2025.

TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in September 2025, compared with 44 in the previous month and 13 in September 2024. The new listings were 27 exchange traded products, one mining company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in September 2025 increased 354% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to September 2024. The total number of financings in September 2025 was 55, compared with 62 the previous month and 31 in September 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were three new issuers on TSXV in September 2025, compared with one in the previous month and five in September 2024. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in September 2025 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 63% compared to September 2024. There were 119 financings in September 2025, compared with 124 in the previous month and 94 in September 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Issuers Listed 1,976 1,959 1,822 New Issuers Listed 29 44 13 IPOs 27 42 12 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 0 Issues Listed 2,630 2,609 2,477 IPO Financings Raised $59,050,000 $137,744,334 $32,856,188 Secondary Financings Raised $735,357,479 $153,223,391 $420,627,747 Supplemental Financings Raised $543,680,650 $4,000,000 $154,042,200 Total Financings Raised $1,338,088,129 $294,967,725 $607,526,135 Total Number of Financings 55 62 31 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,962,344,835,101 $5,807,523,267,484 $4,793,018,768,120

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 225 116 +94.0 IPOs 203 105 +93.3 Graduates from TSXV 7 7 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,532,755,260 $739,372,315 +107.3 Secondary Financings Raised $5,828,747,507 $10,405,433,583 -44.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,979,404,333 $1,721,830,063 +131.1 Total Financings Raised $11,340,907,100 $12,866,635,961 -11.9 Total Number of Financings 423 324 +30.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,962,344,835,101 $4,793,018,768,120 +24.4

TSX Venture Exchange **

September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Issuers Listed 1,795 1,796 1,884 New Issuers Listed 3 1 5 IPOs 1 0 1 Graduates to TSX 1 1 0 Issues Listed 1,860 1,861 1,956 IPO Financings Raised $500,000 $0 $1,758,540 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $123,899,190 $163,282,261 $224,053,951 Supplemental Financings Raised $505,554,235 $648,183,154 $161,071,589 Total Financings Raised $629,953,425 $811,465,415 $386,884,080 Total Number of Financings 119 124 94 Market Cap Listed Issues $131,725,663,502 $118,520,010,996 $79,735,429,322

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 27 39 -30.8 IPOs 6 11 -45.5 Graduates to TSX 7 7 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $13,734,685 $7,587,540 +81.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,080,336,575 $775,566,292 +39.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,364,785,594 $2,479,462,241 +76.0 Total Financings Raised $5,458,856,854 $3,262,616,073 +67.3 Total Number of Financings 950 846 +12.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $131,725,663,502 $79,735,429,322 +65.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BetaPro -3x Russell 2000 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SRSL BetaPro 3x Russell 2000 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TRSL BetaPro Nasdaq-100 Daily Inverse ETF QQI Canada Packers Inc. CPKR Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF CANY Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF BIGY Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF MHDC Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF MCYC Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF MDEF Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF MHDU NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund NCPB NBI Global Equity Fund NBGE NBI Global Small Cap Fund NBSC NBI Innovators Fund NINV NBI International Equity Fund NBIE NBI Quebec Growth Fund NBQC NBI SmartData International Equity Fund NSDI NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund NSDU NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGD NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGE NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGF NBI U.S. Equity Fund NBUE Ninepoint Global Select Fund GBSL PICTON Income Fund PFIN Rio2 Limited RIO Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool SLCA Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool SLSC Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund SLGC TD North American Dividend Fund TDNA

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer N ame Company Symbol Asante Gold Corporation ASE Pecoy Copper Corp. PCU River Road Resources Ltd. RRRL

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269817

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited