Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624 | Ticker-Symbol: KM8
Berlin
14.08.25 | 08:08
0,140 Euro
-2,78 % -0,004
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 08:10 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January-June 2025

Växjö, Sweden, 14 August 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January-June 2025 today.

Summary of key figures

  • Order intake MSEK 81.5 (55.0)
  • Net sales MSEK 75.8 (69.6)
  • Operating profit MSEK -0.4 (0.4)
  • Profit after taxes MSEK -0.4 (0.2)
  • Cash flow MSEK -5.5 (4.2)

In short

  • The year started strong, with several major deals made with US customers and a record-high order intake recorded in the first quarter.
  • Gross margin and results were impacted by the falling USD. Large US deals invoiced during the first quarter, accounting for over 80 percent of the quarter's invoicing, were negatively affected by the continued weakening of the US dollar. As invoicing were carried out at a significantly lower exchange rate than the rate at which components had been purchased, the gross margin was reduced during the period.
  • Order intake for the second quarter amounted to MSEK 21.7 (20.9) and total for the first half of the year, the order intake reached MSEK 82, an increase of 48 percent compared to the previous year.
  • To meet increased demand, production capacity was tripled during the second quarter. Customer expectations were met, and net sales increased by 24 percent compared to the same period the previous year. For the first half of the year, net sales amounted to MSEK 76, compared to MSEK 70 the previous year, which corresponds to an increase of 9.0 per cent.
  • Operating profit decreased by MSEK 0.9 due to the lower gross margin in the second quarter. The result for the half-year was MSEK -0.4, compared to MSEK 0.4 the previous year.
  • Continued investments in marketing and sales are being made to support market expansion. In May, the industry's first vehicle-mounted computer featuring a 15" Full HD widescreen was launched, targeting the mining, forestry, and agriculture sectors. The launch is expected to strengthen the company's position within these segments and reinforce its role as a technical pioneer.
  • In a time of global uncertainty, JLT is well positioned to meet future challenges and opportunities, with leading products and increased production capacity.

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company's website,jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on August 14, 2025.

Reader Enquiries

JLT Mobile Computers Group		Certified Adviser
Per Holmberg, CEOEminova Fondkommission AB
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid)		adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

Attachment

  • Interim report January-June, 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14980e8e-07fb-40fb-9ebf-ac8dbda6053e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.