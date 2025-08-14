RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - publishes Interim Report for January - June 2025

Strong quarter in a continued changing environment

Second quarter

Net revenue was SEK 150.5 (128.4) million, corresponding to an increase of 17.2% (-0.5%).

Organic net revenue growth was 22.3% (-1.0%).

The gross margin amounted to 62.5% (63.0%).

Operating profit increased to SEK 7.1 (2.4) million and the operating margin was 4.7% (1.8%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 5.5 (2.6) million.

Net cash / (net debt) adjusted for IFRS 16 amounted to SEK 157.6 (154.5) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.26 (0.12).

The number of orders was 73.9 (58.5) thousand, corresponding to an increase of 26.3% (13.4%).

The average order value decreased by -6.9% (-14.7%) to SEK 2,833 (3,044).

The average Trustpilot score was 4.7 (4.7).

Comments from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Rugvista delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2025, with clear growth and improved profitability - despite a recession in which households remained cautious with purchases of discretionary goods.

Net sales increased by 17.2% to SEK 150.5 (128.4) million, with organic growth of 22.3% (-1.0%). Operating profit rose to SEK 7.1 (2.4) million, including SEK 4.2 million in moving costs for the quarter.

We continued to increase advertising to capture customers earlier in the buying process, which delivered clear results. Visits to our sites grew by 48.9% to 8.8 (5.9) million, and we are seeing increased interest in the Rugvista brand. At the same time, the conversion rate was negatively affected, which is expected with this type of traffic change.

During the quarter, order volume increased by 26.3% to 73.9 (58.5) thousand, and the number of new customers rose by 25.8% to 51.9 (41.2) thousand. Marketing costs as a share of net sales, at 29.2% (29.8%), decreased compared to the previous year, while we report organic growth of 22% - a positive development in line with our strategy.

On June 1, we took possession of our new warehouse and office, and already in early July the majority of our order flows were processed through the new facility. The move is progressing according to plan and will be completed during Q3. We are very proud to have carried out this transition without major impact on deliveries or sales.

Uncertainty in the external environment remains, but we are seeing the effects of our shift in marketing strategy and assortment. We are launching new collections this autumn and expanding with colours and sizes in our most popular series. With a new warehouse in place and a clear direction, we enter the second half of the year with confidence.

Conference call in connection with the publication of the interim report

In connection with the publication of the interim report, Ebba Ljungerud (CEO) and Joakim Tuvner (CFO) will host a telephone conference and webcast on August 14, 2025, at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

Links to participate in the conference call (with the opportunity to ask verbal questions) or to join the webcast (with the opportunity to submit written questions) can be found here:

https://financialhearings.com/event/52028

It is also possible to participate in the conference call via the Group's website:

https://www.rugvistagroup.com/report/q2-2025/

The Interim Report and the presentation are available on Rugvista Group's website:

https://www.Rugvistagroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Joakim Tuvner, CFO

Joakim.Tuvner@rugvista.com

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com



This report includes information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 a.m. CEST on August 14, 2025.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB



About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.