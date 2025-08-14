

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Norway-headquartered Hexagon Composites (HEX.OL), engaged in energy solutions and Tokyo-headquartered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF), a global trading and investment company have extended their Strategic Alliance Agreement until the earlier of March 20, 2030 and the date on which Mitsui's shareholding in the company falls below certain shareholding ratio.



The agreement was memorialized between the two companies on August 12 in Oslo, Norway.



The original strategic alliance agreement was signed in 2016, and Mitsui has been a major shareholder in Hexagon Composites since then. Currently, Mitsui holds around 33.2 million shares in Hexagon Composites, which corresponds to 15.8 percent of the total shares.



