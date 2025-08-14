NORBIT ASA: NORBIT - Results for the second quarter 2025

Trondheim, 14 August 2025: In the second quarter, NORBIT recorded revenues of NOK 684.4 million, an increase of 63 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2024. The EBIT result was NOK 174.2 million, representing a margin of 25 per cent. Diluted earnings per share were NOK 2.06 for the second quarter, up from NOK 1.20 one year earlier.

* The Oceans segment delivered revenues of NOK 239.4 million, an increase of 22 per cent from the same quarter in 2024 supported by strong sonar sales. The EBIT margin was 36 per cent.

* The Connectivity segment reported NOK 169.8 million in revenues, an increase of 67 per cent from second quarter 2024, and an EBIT margin of 32 per cent.

* The Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) segment saw revenues of 293.1 million, corresponding to a growth of 118 per cent from the same period of 2024 due to strong demand from the defence and security sector. The EBIT margin was 20 per cent.

"With another record-breaking quarter behind us, NORBIT colleagues across all segments have once again demonstrated the strength of our core value #1: We deliver! By delivering tailored technology to selected applications across segments, markets and geographies, we have built a well-diversified business that provides a strong foundation for continued profitable growth", says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

"We are driven by a development-oriented mindset, where preparedness and scalability remain daily priorities as we gear up for continued growth. Also this quarter, we identified improvement opportunities - both within our own organization and in collaboration with key partners across the value chains in which we operate. The experience we carry forward strengthens our ability to scale and allows us to raise our ambitions further. With strong demand, dedicated teams and a growth-oriented mindset, NORBIT is equipped to Explore More", says Weisethaunet.

The outlook for NORBIT remains positive, supported by continued high activity in all three business segments. After a record first half of the year, where NORBIT reported revenue growth of 46 per cent and an EBIT margin of 25 per cent, the targets for the year are increased. Based on current outlook, the revenue target for 2025 is raised to NOK 2.5 - 2.6 billion from NOK 2.2 - 2.3 billion earlier, while the EBIT margin is forecasted to around 25 per cent.

For further queries, please contact:

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

