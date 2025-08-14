Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 17:36
34,290 Euro
-0,15 % -0,050
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,91035,58013:12
34,91035,58013:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 11:46 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Golar LNG Limited (Ticker: GLNG)

Reference is made to the second quarter 2025 report released on August 14, 2025. Golar LNG Limited ("Golar"), NASDAQ ticker: GLNG, has declared a total dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on or around September 2, 2025. The record date will be August 26, 2025.
Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation ("CSDR"), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway's central securities depository ("VPS"):

  • Dividend amount: $0.25 per share
  • Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK
  • Last day including right: August 25, 2025
  • Ex-date: August 26, 2025
  • Record date: August 26, 2025
  • Payment date: On or about September 2, 2025. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on or about September 4, 2025.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 14, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.