Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Golar LNG Limited (Ticker: GLNG)

Reference is made to the second quarter 2025 report released on August 14, 2025. Golar LNG Limited ("Golar"), NASDAQ ticker: GLNG, has declared a total dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on or around September 2, 2025. The record date will be August 26, 2025.

Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation ("CSDR"), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway's central securities depository ("VPS"):

Dividend amount: $0.25 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK

Last day including right: August 25, 2025

Ex-date: August 26, 2025

Record date: August 26, 2025

Payment date: On or about September 2, 2025. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on or about September 4, 2025.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 14, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act