

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $187.40 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $115.79 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $190.28 million or $3.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $726.71 million from $664.40 million last year.



NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $187.40 Mln. vs. $115.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $726.71 Mln vs. $664.40 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.12 - $3.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $722 - $732 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $12.33 - $12.53 Full year revenue guidance: $2,918 - $2,938 Mln



