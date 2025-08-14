Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 13:40
52,95 Euro
+4,03 % +2,05
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,4053,4514:46
53,4053,4514:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 13:22 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth updates its financial guidance for 2025: Adjusted EBITA margin guidance upgraded, while revenue guidance lowered

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 22-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S
14 August 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


Today, FLSmidth announces preliminary and unaudited financial results for Q2 2025 and H1 2025. In addition, the financial guidance for the full year 2025 is updated.

As a result of the signed agreements to divest FLSmidth Cement, including the Air Pollution Control business, the business has been classified as discontinued activities and assets held for sale. Consequently, FLSmidth will as of Q2 2025 change its segment reporting to reflect that FLSmidth going forward will be a pure-play supplier of technology and services to the mining industry.

As such, FLSmidth will as of Q2 2025 report on the following three continuing segments: Service, Products, and Pumps, Cyclones & Valves (PC&V). On average, the PC&V segment is expected to comprise approximately 25% equipment-related orders and 75% aftermarket-related orders.


Preliminary and unaudited key figures for Q2 2025 and H1 2025

ServiceProductsPC&VConsolidated Group
Q2
2025		H1
2025		Q2
2025		H1
2025		Q2
2025		H1
2025		Q2
2025		H1
2025
Revenue, DKK2.1bn4.2bn0.6bn1.4bn0.7bn1.4bn3.4bn7.1bn
Adj. EBITA margin19.6%20.0%-9.7%-9.9%23.7%24.2%15.2%14.9%
Order intake, DKK2.1bn4.2bn0.7bn1.5bn0.8bn1.5bn3.5bn7.3bn


To illustrate the underlying business performance, FLSmidth presents an Adjusted EBITA margin, which excludes costs related to the ongoing transformation activities and the separation of the Mining and Cement businesses totalling DKK 50m and DKK 101m for Q2 2025 and H1 2025, respectively. In addition, the Adjusted EBITA margin now also excludes Other Operating Net Income totalling income of DKK 59m and DKK 77m in Q2 2025 and H1 2025, respectively.


Financial guidance for the full year 2025

Guidance 20 June 2025Guidance 14 August 2025
Revenue, DKK~15.0bn14.5-15.0bn
Adj. EBITA margin114.0-14.5%15.0-15.5%


The financial guidance for the full year 2025 has been updated. As such, FLSmidth now expects revenue of DKK 14.5-15.0bn (previously DKK ~15.0bn). The downward adjustment from previous guidance is partly attributable to the expectation of lower revenue from the order backlog due to customer-driven delays affecting the execution of certain Products orders. Further, the updated revenue guidance reflects adverse foreign exchange rate movements.

In addition, FLSmidth now expects an Adjusted EBITA margin of 15.0-15.5% (previously 14.0-14.5%). The upgraded Adjusted EBITA margin guidance incorporates the stronger-than-anticipated benefits from the ongoing implementation of our corporate model, driving further business simplification and operational efficiency.

Compared to 2024, we expect market demand for aftermarket services in the global mining industry to remain stable and active, whereas the market demand for original equipment is expected to remain soft.

The Adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be positively impacted by the ongoing implementation of our corporate model, driving further business simplification and operational efficiency, as well as enhanced commercial execution. The Adjusted EBITA margin guidance excludes costs related to the ongoing transformation activities and the separation of the Mining and Cement businesses. These costs are expected to amount to approximately DKK 200m for the full year 2025. In addition, the guidance for Adjusted EBITA margin now excludes Other Operating Net Income. Other Operating Net Income totalled an income of DKK 77m in H1 2025.


Presentation of the H1 2025 Interim Financial Report
FLSmidth will, as previously communicated, release the detailed and unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025 on 20 August 2025.

FLSmidth will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday 20 August 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation can be followed live or viewed as a replay via the internet here.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 22-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b43db51-820c-4edc-a72c-9b708de290c1)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.