Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") announces the completion of a field prospecting program on its wholly owned Bodo property, consisting of 761 mining claims covering 410 km², located in Eeyou-Istchee Baie-James, Northern Québec. The Company confirms the presence of a Cu-Au-Ag-Zn corridor extending approximately 3 km north-south by 0.8 km wide along the Rivon Lake copper system.

Highlights

The Rivon showing extends approximately 3 km north-south and 800 metres east-west with the discovery of new mineralized occurrences.

Preliminary data analysis indicates a new geological setting and metallogenic model.

The Bodo exploration project represents a large-scale target for this type of metals in a historically underexplored region. This release presents preliminary observations from samples collected during the first half of the program, covering the eastern portion of the property.

2025 Exploration Program

On June 1, the Company mobilized a four-person prospecting team from Val-d'Or, traveling to the property by land, about 240 km north of Chibougamau. All necessary equipment for the fly camp was transported by helicopter onto the property. The team worked using small boats and Argo all-terrain vehicles. Surface exploration work concluded in recent days.

Nearly 400 samples were collected during this period. Full assay results are expected by the end of September.

Lac Rivon 2025

Prospecting work during the first phase (June to July, 2025) targeted the Rivon block, from Lac Rivon to Lac Amiel (see linked map). Transects were initially planned using a combination of LiDAR topographic data, a government lake sediment survey, and historical prospecting results. On the ground, prospectors collected sulphide-bearing rocks with visible alteration minerals distributed over 3 km north-south and 800 m east-west. Chalcopyrite was observed in 20% of the samples (see photos) from the first group of 240 samples. Mineralization occurs as fine dissemination, veinlets, and centimetre-scale massive or semi-massive bands hosted in a mafic to ultramafic complex. Several target areas could not be visited due to a lack of rock outcrop, as the terrain is covered in overburden and moraine in many places. Intrusions of granitic to syenitic composition were observed in the sampling.

Examination of the samples identified alteration minerals hosting the copper mineralization, including actinolite-tremolite, diopside, magnetite, epidote, potassium feldspar, biotite, and chlorite.

The mineralized structures form continuous corridors correlated along a north-south axis based on field observations and the extent of the alteration system. Mineralization shows a brittle style (fractures and veins) superimposed on the regional deformation. Observations are consistent with an intrusive-related mineralization model.

"It's exciting to see the potential of this project. Several mineralized zones were visited in recent weeks, and chalcopyrite was observed in many locations. Unfortunately, several of our targets could not be visited due to thick vegetation cover, notably the Papas and Lac Denos zones. For now, the Company will focus its efforts on the Rivon showing. Compilation of upcoming results will determine the future work plan," stated the Company's CEO, Guy Morissette.

Geology and Cu-Au-Ag-Zn Potential

The Bodo property covers part of the Tichegami Group, composed of rhyolite, ultramafic intrusions, and banded iron formations (BIF). East-west to strongly northeast-trending structural zones were previously identified in a regional magnetic survey, defining large exploration targets, including the strong Rivon Lake magnetic anomaly, characterized by a semi-circular magnetic contrast 1.6 km wide.

The eastern Rivon Lake area was tested by a series of short drill holes in the early 1960s. Twenty-four (GM-14058) drill holes were recorded from historical data. These drillings intersected intervals containing copper, gold, zinc, and silver. Surface work completed in 2024 also reported the presence of cobalt and lead.

Following this program, the Company aims to highlight significant copper potential in an underexplored region.

The Company is considering conducting a Mag-TDEM airborne survey covering the entire Rivon showing and ultramafic units detected by ground exploration. Depending on the results, a first drilling program could be conducted in fall-winter 2025-2026.

Exploration Work on the Amiel and Cabat Blocks of the Bodo Project

The Company also completed extensive prospecting and sampling on the Amiel and Cabat blocks, located in the western part of the Bodo project. These works identified new copper- and sulphide-bearing zones on all visited targets (see photos). However, lack of outcrops and difficult access prevented full coverage of these two blocks. More than 100 samples were collected from these two blocks, which will be sent to the AGAT Laboratory in Mississauga for preparation. Results are expected by the end of September 2025.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

The position of each sample was determined using a handheld GPS, implying an uncertainty of 1 to 3 metres for certain locations. It should be noted that channel and glacial float samples have limited spatial representativity.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to Bullion Gold contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold and polymetallic projects in Quebec. For more information, please visit: www.bulliongold.ca.

