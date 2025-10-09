Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "The Company") is pleased to announce encouraging preliminary results from a test basal till sample collected approximately 150 meters north of the known Langlade VMS (Zn-Cu-Ag) Prospect.

Highlights

The Company recently collected a five (5) kilogram basal till test sample to evaluate the feasibility of a larger till sampling program north of the Langlade Prospect, following glacial transport modeling.

Following hydraulic concentration and initial binocular observation, several dozens of gold grains were observed within a matrix of garnet and iron oxides.

The size of the gold grains ranges from 0.02 mm to 3.5 mm.

The coarsest gold grains are described as delicate and irregular in shape, showing points of attachment with quartz.

Links to picture 1, picture 2.

The presence of coarse gold in a basal till sample is considered a significant indicator. The angular nature of the grains, particularly the larger ones, strongly suggests a source relatively close to the sampling point.

Given the interpreted north-easterly glacial displacement, the Company interprets these preliminary results as indicating the potential presence of a distinct mineralized structure separate from the Langlade Prospect to the north. These new data justify the execution of a wider till sampling program, which is scheduled to start toward the end of October.

"The identification of angular gold grains, especially the coarser ones, is an excellent proximity indicator and validates our hypothesis that the northern sector of the Langlade Prospect could conceal a significant gold source that was not detected by historical work," stated Guy Morissette, CEO of the Company. "We are eager to launch the expanded till sampling program to refine our understanding of the geology in this area and precisely target the potential mineralized structure."

Bullion Gold Refines understanding of Langlade VMS Prospect

To optimize the understanding of the Langlade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Prospect, Bullion Gold's management has completed a detailed review and rigorous compilation of existing historical and geophysical data.

The analysis of historical data, combined with the recent fieldwork completed over the past weeks, suggests that the known mineralization at the Langlade prospect is located on the southeast flank of a hinge structure and may extend onto its north-northeast flank. This interpretation is supported by surface sampling results (GM65347) and diamond drill hole LAN-12-19 (GM67190) conducted in the early 2010s.

Following its basal till sampling program, the Company is evaluating the potential for a high-resolution magnetic survey across the property to determine, as accurately as possible, the position of the exhalative horizon, the geological unit recognized as the host of the Langlade polymetallic VMS-type mineralization.

Furthermore, the compilation of historical electromagnetic (EM) survey data has already led to the identification of potential drill targets:

Several priority targets in the immediate vicinity of the Langlade Prospect (east and northeast extension).

A deeper continuity of the current prospect (deeper extension).

Several strong electromagnetic anomalies in the eastern part of the project, an area that has never been historically drilled.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Private Placement

The Company also announces that it has closed a private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued 2,800,000 flow-through share units (the "Flow-Through Units") of the Company at a price of $0.07 for gross proceeds of $196,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement, at a purchase price of $0.10 per common share.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units ("The Offering") will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder's fee of 6% in cash ($11,760) and issued 84,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to one (1) arm's length finder. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.10 per warrant for a period of 12 months from issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day ending on February 2, 2026. The placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company primarily working in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects. The Bousquet project is optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares and $2M in exploration work. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest). The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 Ha) is a VMS project under development, ready to be drilled. The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been noted throughout this project. The main prospects, which are Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi, offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

