Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce further assay results for the Bousquet Gold Project, with assays received for the final six drillholes from its partner Olympio Metals ("Olympio") first drilling program. Results for the CB-1 target returned a high-grade gold intercept of 1.3m @ 12.2 g/t Au from 218.2m (BO-25-53). This intercept represents a third fertile structure, separate to the ones seen in the original intercept of 2.9m @ 5.7g/t Au from 63.26m (CB-1) and recent intercept of 2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.50m in BO-25-54 (see announcement 28th October 2025).

Highlights

Final assay results received for preliminary drill program at Bousquet Gold Project. New high-grade results include: 1.30m @ 12.2 g/t Au from 218.2m (BO-25-53) 1.45m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 270.9m (BO-25-55) 3.00m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 24.35m (BO-25-57) 1.50m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 92.5m (BO-25-57) 4.30m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 70.15m (BO-25-59)



At CB-1 Target, hole BO-25-53 intersected 1.3m @ 12.2 g/t Au from 218.2m in a new zone

This intercept represents third fertile structure, separate to original intercept of 2.9m @ 5.7g/t Au from 63.26m (drillhole CB-1) and recent intercept of 2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.50m in BO-25-54 (see Table 2)

Final three holes south of Paquin confirm a large system with gold-bearing structures over 100m down hole with grades up to 4.22 g/t (BO-25-57) and thin cover (~10m)

Paquin conceptual structural model shows en-echelon gold lode array, along a 1.3km trend, with all lodes open down-dip and along strike demonstrating the Paquin/Amadee trend is a large mineralised system

Bousquet Gold Project located on Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines (>110 Moz Au1)

Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle's La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold's Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)

The results for the final three holes at Paquin (BO-25-57 to 59) have confirmed a broad gold-bearing structural zone with gold zones over 100m downhole with grades up to 4.22 g/t Au starting from 24m downhole. The thin cover (~10m) and continuity of the Main Lode structure down to ~150m vertical and ~220m along strike, shows the potential of the en-echelon lode arrays to produce significant mineralisation (Figure 4). Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project.

Table 1: Significant gold intersections from recent drilling at the Bousquet Gold Project

(>= 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole))

Hole ID Prospect From (m) Width (m) g/t Au Significant Intercept BO-25-53 CB-1 218.20 1.30 12.20 1.30m @ 12.20 g/t Au from 218.20m BO-25-55 CB-1 270.90 1.45 2.04 1.45m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 270.90m BO-25-57 Paquin 24.35 3.00 2.21 3.00m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 24.35m BO-25-57 Paquin 92.50 1.50 4.22 1.50m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 92.50m BO-25-59 Paquin 70.15 4.25 0.98 4.25m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 70.15m

CB-1 Target

The recent results from the CB-1 Target have indicated another significant gold lode occurs to the north of the original CB-1 intercept. BO-25-53 has intersected 1.3m @ 12.20 g/t Au from 218.2m which sits just above the contact with a sheared talc schist unit (Figure 3). This is an additional intercept to the original intercept of 2.9m @ 5.7g/t Au from 63.26m (CB-1) and the anomalous results seen in BO-25-54.

This demonstrates that the CB-1 Target has at least three fertile structures identified from early-stage testing. The geology team will assess the structural data from these intercepts and plan a follow-up drill program for 2026.

Paquin Prospect

The latest results from the Paquin Prospect have provided further insight to the structural controls on gold mineralisation. The results for the final three holes at Paquin (BO-25-57 to BO-25-59) have confirmed a broad gold-bearing structural zone over 100m downhole with grades up to 4.22 g/t Au starting from 24m downhole. The thin cover (~10m) and continuity of the Main Lode structure down to ~150m vertical and ~220m along strike, shows the potential of the en-echelon lode arrays to produce significant mineralisation (Figure 4).

BO-25-59 was drilled over 90m on the margins of the up-plunge position of the preliminary high-grade intercepts and visible gold with 6.40m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 183m in BO-25-27 and 7.90m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138m in BO-25-28. These latest results indicate that the down-plunge position is highly prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation and is open at depth.

The preliminary drill program has provided structural data that supports the conceptual structural model for Paquin. The model has indicated several gold-bearing structures with a strike of ~3100 in an east-west trending en-echelon vein array. These individual lodes have a steep plunge to the north-west and most are untested below 60m depth at Amadee and below 150m depth at Paquin.

The geology team will continue to analyse and incorporate these results into the current conceptual model and finalise the follow-up program for Paquin. The next program will target the plunge direction of the main gold lode at Paquin and define its dimensions and grade continuity.

The Next Steps

With the final assays received, a detailed review of the three prospects and two targets that were drill tested in the preliminary drill campaign at the Bousquet Gold Project will be finalised. Preliminary analysis has indicated the Paquin Prospect has steeply plunging high-grade gold lodes. A follow-up drill program to test the dimensions of the main high-grade lode will now be planned.

Olympio is also generating exciting targets to the north of the Cadillac Break for regional exploration.

QA / QC

All samples were analysed for Au by 50g fire assay fusion (FA) with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish (202-551), and also 34 elements by 4-acid digest with ICP_OES finish (201-070). Samples with observed or suspected coarse gold as logged by the geologist were analysed by screen Fire assay (202-121). From the pulverised sample, a 1kg sub-sample was sieved to 106µm. The +106µm fraction was analysed to extinction by FA/ICP(OES) and the -106µm fraction by FA/ICP(OES). AGAT protocols are considered by the Qualified Person to be consistent, in general, with industry standards. One certified reference material (CRM) standard and one blank were included in each batch of 20 samples (inserted at 1/19 samples) by Explo-logik staff. CRM used were OREAS 221, 231, 236, 238, 242. The blank was quartz-sericite. Assays were processed at the AGAT Laboratory in Val-D'Or (Quebec).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Correction

The Corporation also wishes to issue some corrections to previously released information:

In the press release dated December 23, 2025, the Corporation announced the closing of a private placement pursuant to which it has issued 2,727,273 units of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.11, for gross proceeds of $300,000. The correct number of FT Units issued is 2,457,278 for gross proceeds of $270,350.

It was also stated that: "Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one Flow-Through Share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder to purchase one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement, at a purchase price of $0.13 per common share."

The previous statement is replaced by the following:

Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one Flow-Through Share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each whole Warrant entitling its holder to purchase one additional - Share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement, at a purchase price of $0.13 per common share."

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company active mainly in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects.

The Bousquet project is optioned to Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which may earn up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares, plus $2M in exploration expenditures. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided (net carried) interest.

The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a drill-ready VMS project under development.

The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project with anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn). Its main prospects - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi - offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Table 2: Significant gold intersections from 2025 drilling at the Bousquet Gold Project

(Current announcement highlighted green, >= 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole))

Hole ID Prospect From (m) Width (m) Au g/t Significant Intercept BO-25-53 CB-1 218.20 1.30 12.20 1.30m @ 12.20 g/t Au from 218.20m BO-25-53 CB-1 225.00 1.50 0.66 1.50m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 225.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 224.00 1.35 1.54 1.35m @ 1.54 g/t Au from 224.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 245.70 1.30 0.82 1.30m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 245.70m BO-25-54 CB-1 261.80 1.50 1.18 1.50m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 261.80m BO-25-54 CB-1 279.30 1.00 1.73 1.00m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 279.30m BO-25-54 CB-1 289.50 2.70 1.49 2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.50m BO-25-54 CB-1 334 1 0.602 1.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 334.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 341 1.5 0.606 1.50m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 341.00m BO-25-55 CB-1 156.10 1.30 0.54 1.30m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 156.10m BO-25-55 CB-1 270.90 1.45 2.04 1.45m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 270.90m BO-25-56 CB-1 250.50 1.50 0.51 1.50m @ 0.51 g/t Au from 250.50m BO-25-57 Paquin 24.35 3.00 2.21 3.00m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 24.35m BO-25-57 Paquin 33.00 3.00 1.16 3.00m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 33.00m BO-25-57 Paquin 49.30 1.15 1.78 1.15m @ 1.78 g/t Au from 49.30m BO-25-57 Paquin 59.80 1.20 0.50 1.20m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 59.80m BO-25-57 Paquin 61.95 1.20 1.56 1.20m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 61.95m BO-25-57 Paquin 92.50 1.50 4.22 1.50m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 92.50m BO-25-57 Paquin 183.00 1.30 1.16 1.30m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 183.00m BO-25-58 Paquin 25.10 1.30 0.58 1.30m @ 0.58 g/t Au from 25.10m BO-25-58 Paquin 48.50 1.15 1.07 1.15m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 48.50m BO-25-58 Paquin 64.35 1.35 1.73 1.35m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 64.35m BO-25-58 Paquin 126.00 1.00 1.13 1.00m @ 1.13 g/t Au from 126.00m BO-25-59 Paquin 23.75 1.45 0.83 1.45m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 23.75m BO-25-59 Paquin 50.50 1.10 0.62 1.10m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 50.50m BO-25-59 Paquin 70.15 4.25 0.98 4.25m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 70.15m BO-25-59 Paquin 76.70 1.30 0.89 1.30m @ 0.89 g/t Au from 76.70m BO-25-59 Paquin 108.00 1.50 0.57 1.50m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 108.00m BO-25-59 Paquin 187.70 1.00 0.98 1.00m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 187.70m

