Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "The Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange TSXV, CSE, Cboe Canada policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE/ Cboe Canada/ TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$ 5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Private Placement

The Company also announces that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement ("The Offering") consisting of issuance of units of the Company at a price of seven cents per unit for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000. Each unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of 12 cents per common share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. Dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Bullion Gold intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital purposes, promotional and investor relation activities. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of issuance. The placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company primarily working in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects. The Bousquet project is optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares and $2M in exploration work. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest). The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 Ha) is a VMS project under development, ready to be drilled. The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been noted throughout this project. The main prospects, which are Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi, offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Other Information

