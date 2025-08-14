Phoenix Motor Inc.: Join Phoenix Motor's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on September 2

A live Q&A session with management will follow the company's presentation

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on September 2, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Phoenix Motor CEO Denton Peng and John Walsh, President of Phoenix Motor and Chief Executive Officer of PhoenixEV, the Company's U.S.-based commercial EV brand.

Phoenix Motor's leadership team will highlight the company's position as a high-growth, technology-driven leader in the electric vehicle market. With a vertically integrated model, Phoenix designs, manufactures, and delivers a broad portfolio of zero-emission vehicles through its PhoenixEV and EdisonFuture brands-spanning heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty delivery and shuttle vehicles, and next-generation light-duty EVs. The company is capitalizing on strong industry tailwinds and regulatory support for fleet electrification, backed by a robust $200M pipeline of contracted orders and LOIs. Having achieved $26.1M in revenue over the last twelve months and commanding a leading share in the transit bus segment, Phoenix is positioned for accelerated revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation through continued innovation, operational scale, and strategic acquisitions like Proterra's transit bus business.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/PEVM/85487918552

Questions can be pre-submitted to PEVM@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. Learn more at phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

