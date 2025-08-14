Sekur Private Data Ltd. Receives Auditor Approval to Accept Crypto Currencies as Payment Form for Sekur Swiss Hosted Privacy Communications Solutions

Move comes amid increased demand for Sekur solutions from the crypto community targeted by cyber hackers worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from its auditors to accept crypto currency as a form of payment for Sekur's Swiss hosted privacy communications solutions.

The Company has received a written approval from it's auditors, giving Sekur the possibility of accepting any crypto currency while settling in fiat currencies. The Company is looking at several SOC 2 certified payment processors, as per the Company's auditor requirements, and expects the integration to be completed by Q4of this year, barring any unforeseen event.

According to a Chainanalysis study, with over US$2.17 billion stolen from cryptocurrency services so far in 2025, this year is more devastating than the entirety of 2024. By the end of June 2025, 17% more value had been stolen year-to-date (YTD) than in 2022, previously the worst year on record. Personal wallet compromises now represent a growing share of total ecosystem theft, with attackers increasingly targeting individual users, making up 23.35% of all stolen fund activity YTD in 2025.

Sekur's new demand from the crypto community is due to the explosion in Business Email Compromise ("BEC") attacks, SMS Fishing and chat applications hacks all big tech open source solutions. Sekur's communications suite of Email, Chat and VPN, offers countermeasures to BEC attacks through its SekurSend proprietary feature, and offers other protections against internet spying on VPN users and messaging hacks such as the latest WhatsApp or Signal hacking incidents reported in the press.

Sekur's new features include 20 alias emails for Individual plans, catering to an increasingly private clientele, notably the crypto community, offering full anonymity and protection against cyber hackers. SekurMessenger offers privacy through its no phone number registered policy, while offering chats between SekurMessenger and non-SekurMessenger users through its chat by invite feature. These added security protections offer extra shield against identity theft.

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity, using its SekurSend and Chat by Invite features.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are very pleased and thankful to our auditors for understanding the needs of our client base and the evolving trends in the payment industry. We are actively looking for a SOC 2 compliant payment processor that would suit our needs and should be able to integrate multiple digital currencies by year end to the Sekur solutions platform payment system. With this, Sekur can now increase its reach to a new market looking for protection from identity theft. This environment is perfect to increase Sekur's awareness as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location mine your communications. Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

