Sekur Private Data Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated January 9, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 33,755,706 units (the "Units") at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CA$1,687,785 (US$1,205,560). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 48-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of CA$0.10 per share.

There were finders' fees paid in connection with this private placement totaling CA$7,880 with additional Broker Warrants in the amount of 157,600 Warrants paid to financial institutions in Canada. Broker Warrants carry the same terms are the Warrants in this offering.

Directors and Officers of the Company participated in this offering with subscription of 610,000 units or approximately 2.25% of the total offering, for total proceeds of CA$30,500 (US$21,785).

Proceeds raised will be used for sales, business development, and general working capital.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of?Canada.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur sells its products through its own website, https:/ /www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur serves consumers and businesses worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

