

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced service at Knoxville, Tennessee's McGhee Tyson Airport scheduled to begin March 5, 2026. The five daily round-trips to and from Knoxville, along with the airline's schedule through April 6, 2026, are now available for purchase. Southwest Airlines is scheduled to introduce twice-daily service between Knoxville and Nashville, as well as daily roundtrip flights between Knoxville and Baltimore, Dallas, and Orlando, Florida.



Southwest said it is also growing Spring Break ski destinations with Saturday service slated for March 7, 2026, connecting San Diego with Bozeman, Montana, and Spokane, Washington.



