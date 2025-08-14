Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A2PP68 | ISIN: US37959E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: TMJ
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 17:28
120,00 Euro
+0,84 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBE LIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBE LIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,00119,0016:26
119,00120,0016:02
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Globe Life Inc. Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, TX. The Company will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the same "GL" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas.

"The decision to dual list on NYSE Texas strengthens our commitment to the communities that are a part of the great state of Texas which is home to Globe Life headquarters," said Globe Life Co-Chairman and CEO, Frank Svoboda. "We deeply value our relationship with the New York Stock Exchange as it continues to play a fundamental role in our financial strength."

"As a key insurance provider in the Lone Star state, we are excited to welcome Globe Life to NYSE Texas as a Founding Member," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group.

About Globe Life

About Globe Life: Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX, and has more than 16,000 insurance agents and 3,600 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life and its subsidiary companies issue more life insurance policies and have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force (excluding reinsurance companies; as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence 2024). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, and United American Insurance Company. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
