

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $387.84 million, or $4.73 per share. This compares with $302.99 million, or $3.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $1.512 billion from $1.455 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $387.84 Mln. vs. $302.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.73 vs. $3.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.512 Bln vs. $1.455 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.60 - $15.30



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News