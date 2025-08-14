With more than two decades leading growth and driving results across every facet of go-to-market, Amritesh Chaudhuri joins Calix to accelerate transformation and innovation for broadband service providers of all sizes

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the appointment of Amritesh (Amrit) Chaudhuri as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. With more than 20 years of leadership spanning marketing, product, sales, and revenue operations-and over a decade of applying AI to cloud and customer experience (CX) transformation-Amrit joins as chief marketing officer to lead the entire Calix go-to-market organization, including corporate, product, field, and partner marketing. He succeeds J. Matthew (Matt) Collins, who led the Calix go-to-market and commercial operations teams as chief commercial operations officer until his passing in May 2025.

Amrit joins as Calix prepares for one of the most significant launches in its 26-year history: the third-generation Calix Broadband Platform. This latest evolution will advance the breakthrough capabilities of the existing platform, which builds on an investment of $2 billion spanning 13 years. The current Calix Broadband Platform enables broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to simplify operations across their core functions of marketing, service, and network operations; innovate exciting experiences for their subscribers across any market; and grow their value.

The third generation of the Calix Broadband Platform will feature an evolved agentic AI architecture and introduce a legion of AI agents across all Calix solutions. This will enable groundbreaking capacity for BSPs, accelerating their transformations into broadband experience providers (BXPs).

By partnering with the award-winning Calix Success organization and adopting Calix innovation, BSPs are rapidly delivering differentiated broadband experiences. Amrit's leadership will help to further drive their momentum and elevate their go-to-market strategies. A proven category creator and growth leader, he has held executive roles at Oracle, RingCentral, and 8x8, consistently building integrated go-to-market engines that drive scale, brand leadership, and lasting customer value.

Amrit brings to Calix:

Integrated growth leadership: He has led every key GTM function, aligning strategy, messaging, enablement, pricing, packaging, and adoption for maximum impact.

Category creation and brand elevation: Amrit has defined new market categories and advanced brand leadership in AI-powered broadband transformation.

Operational rigor with vision: He has built high-performance, goal-aligned teams that execute with precision and deliver measurable growth.

AI-driven go-to-market expertise: By launching conversational and generative AI solutions, Amrit's leadership has helped reshape the CX market.

"Amrit brings the ideal combination of end-to-end go-to-market leadership, a customer-first mindset, and a track record of transforming teams," said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. "He joins at a critical moment of opportunity for the industry and our customers, as AI is changing the game. With a proven record of scaling success across cloud and product, Amrit's go-to-market leadership and expertise will be invaluable to BSPs as they transform their businesses leveraging the forthcoming agentic AI capabilities of our third-generation platform. We welcome him as a valued addition to our leadership team as we continue to deepen our trusted partnerships with customers."

"I'm thrilled to join Calix at a pivotal time when its $2 billion investment over 13 years has brought the company to an unprecedented opportunity with agentic AI," said Amrit Chaudhuri, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Calix. "Calix isn't just keeping pace-we're setting the pace. With unmatched vision, talent, and resources to lead in the AI era, our platform is built to help broadband service providers of any size simplify their operations, innovate for their subscribers, and grow value for themselves and their communities. The future of broadband is here, and Calix is at the forefront. I'm proud to join a company with a long history of leading industry transformation, and excited to lead go-to-market success for customers and Calix teams."

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)-Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data-enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

