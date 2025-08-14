Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Aug-2025 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
14 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  14 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,948 
 
Highest price paid per share:            151.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             148.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    150.1701p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,304,967 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,304,967) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      150.1701p                       48,948

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
569             150.40          12:09:59         00349419978TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             151.00          12:37:44         00349420945TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             150.60          12:37:44         00349420946TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             149.40          12:42:10         00349421028TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             149.20          12:45:06         00349421162TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             148.60          12:55:15         00349421621TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             148.60          12:55:15         00349421622TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             149.20          12:59:02         00349421737TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             149.20          12:59:02         00349421738TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              149.60          13:30:01         00349422977TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             149.60          13:30:01         00349422978TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             149.20          14:03:53         00349424368TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             149.20          14:03:53         00349424369TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             149.20          14:16:44         00349424742TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             149.20          14:16:44         00349424743TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             149.40          15:06:43         00349427037TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             149.60          15:09:11         00349427147TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             149.20          15:09:12         00349427148TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             148.80          15:09:12         00349427149TRLO1     XLON 
 
427             148.40          15:11:05         00349427283TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             148.40          15:11:05         00349427284TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             148.00          15:19:09         00349427728TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             148.80          15:29:20         00349428019TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             148.40          15:30:50         00349428077TRLO1     XLON 
 
1059             148.60          15:54:00         00349429012TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             149.20          15:56:45         00349429138TRLO1     XLON 
 
940             149.20          15:56:45         00349429139TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              149.80          16:10:41         00349429704TRLO1     XLON 
 
4928             149.80          16:10:41         00349429705TRLO1     XLON 
 
859             149.60          16:10:42         00349429706TRLO1     XLON 
 
2758             150.00          16:11:46         00349429782TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             150.00          16:11:46         00349429774TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             150.00          16:11:46         00349429775TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              150.00          16:11:46         00349429776TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              150.00          16:11:46         00349429777TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              150.00          16:11:46         00349429778TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              150.00          16:11:46         00349429779TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              150.00          16:11:46         00349429780TRLO1     XLON 
 
4388             150.00          16:11:46         00349429781TRLO1     XLON 
 
897             150.40          16:11:46         00349429783TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             150.60          16:11:46         00349429784TRLO1     XLON 
 
867             150.60          16:11:46         00349429785TRLO1     XLON 
 
3238             150.80          16:12:47         00349429844TRLO1     XLON 
 
3238             150.80          16:12:48         00349429845TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              150.80          16:12:48         00349429846TRLO1     XLON 
 
1567             150.80          16:17:50         00349430112TRLO1     XLON 
 
930             150.80          16:17:51         00349430116TRLO1     XLON 
 
710             150.80          16:17:51         00349430117TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             150.40          16:17:51         00349430118TRLO1     XLON 
 
1648             150.60          16:17:51         00349430119TRLO1     XLON 
 
1065             150.60          16:17:51         00349430120TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             150.60          16:17:51         00349430121TRLO1     XLON 
 
919             150.60          16:17:51         00349430122TRLO1     XLON 
 
1662             150.80          16:19:01         00349430254TRLO1     XLON 
 
1957             151.00          16:19:01         00349430255TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             151.00          16:19:01         00349430256TRLO1     XLON 
 
1058             151.00          16:19:01         00349430257TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             150.80          16:19:01         00349430258TRLO1     XLON 
 
1104             150.80          16:19:01         00349430259TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398926 
EQS News ID:  2184292 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2184292&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2025 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
