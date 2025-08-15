

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) has finalized its $2.5 billion acquisition of Marvell Technology's Automotive Ethernet business, following regulatory approval.



The deal enhances Infineon's leadership in automotive semiconductors, expands its microcontroller portfolio, and supports its strategy to drive software-defined vehicle innovation.



CEO Jochen Hanebeck said the acquisition reinforces Infineon's market position and opens opportunities in emerging areas such as physical AI and humanoid robots.



Marvell CEO Matt Murphy praised his team's achievements and expressed confidence that Infineon's scale and reach will unlock the business's full potential.



The acquired Brightlane Automotive Ethernet portfolio delivers secure, high-performance in-vehicle networking with data rates up to 10 Gbps. The business, expected to generate $225-250 million in 2025 revenue with 60 percent gross margins, holds a $4 billion design-win pipeline through 2030.



Infineon will integrate the assets into a new 'Ethernet Solutions' business line within its Automotive division, strengthening its U.S. footprint and R&D capabilities.



IFNNY currently trades at $42.65 or 0.61% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQX.



