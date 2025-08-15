Aino Health AB (publ): Interim report January-June 2025

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Increased turnover. Positive EBITDA.

January - June 2025

Turnover totalled 14 848 (12 230) TSEK

Profit after financial items -1 141 (-4 960) TSEK

Earnings per share -0,0 (-0,1) SEK

April - June 2025

Turnover totalled 7 471 (6 236) TSEK

Profit after financial items -587 (-2 017) TSEK

Earnings per share -0,0 (-0,0) SEK

The second quarter of 2025 marks another positive step forward for Aino Health. Our growth trajectory continues, with revenue increasing by 20% compared to Q2 2024. We also achieved a positive EBITDA reflecting the underlying strength of our business model and improved operational efficiency. During the first quarter, we also implemented strategic price adjustments in close dialogue with our customers to ensure long-term profitability and sustainability. As a result some customer relationships were concluded, leading to a reduction in the number of active licenses.



The quarter saw further momentum in both new customer signings and platform rollouts, particularly in the manufacturing sectors. Our strategic focus on industries with high complexity and large workforces continues to prove successful, as organizations increasingly prioritize data-driven work ability management.

Cash flow remained stable and under control, supported by disciplined cost management and healthy customer payments. The onboarding of large customers is progressing according to plan, and our recurring revenue base continues to strengthen.



Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving long-term value for our customers through innovation, customer success, and measurable health outcomes. With a solid pipeline and expanding market demand, we are confident that 2025 will be a year of continued profitable growth for Aino Health.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on august 15, 2025.





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.