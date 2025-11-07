Aino Health AB (publ): Interim report January - September 2025

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

New customer contracts

July - September 2025

Net sales were KSEK 5 838 (5 712) TSEK

Profit/loss after financial items was -1 292 (-1 504) TSEK

Earnings per share were SEK-0,0 (-0,0)



January - September 2025

Net sales were KSEK 20 686 (17 941) TSEK

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -2 433 (-6 464) TSEK

Earnings per share were SEK -0.0 (-0.0)

The third quarter of 2025 marks continued progress for Aino Health. We sustained our commercial momentum while keeping cash flow under control and delivering EBITDA around breakeven. This reflects the underlying resilience of our business model and disciplined execution across the organization.

Commercial traction remained solid. We signed two significant new customers: one of Europe's leading shipbuilders and a healthcare operator. Together, these wins, alongside ongoing rollouts, increased our active licenses to approximately 107,000 compared to 96,000 during Q2-2025. These additions broaden our footprint in complex, large-workforce environments where proactive, data-driven work ability management creates immediate value.

Operationally, we focused on high-quality onboarding and customer success to underpin recurring revenue. The team executed phased deployments on schedule, and we continued to prioritize stable collections and cost discipline. This approach, which served us well in the first half, remained a cornerstone in Q3 as we balanced growth initiatives with careful resource allocation.

The market backdrop is increasingly supportive. More employers now recognize that health and wellbeing outcomes typically affect 5-7% of total payroll-representing a substantial lever for productivity, sustainable people policies, and long-term competitiveness. Aino's platform equips organizations to act on this opportunity, translating insights into measurable outcomes for both employees and the business.

Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: drive successful implementations for new customers, expand within existing accounts, and maintain operational rigor. With a strengthening pipeline and rising awareness of the value of proactive work ability management, we are well positioned to advance profitably. We remain committed to creating long-term value through innovation, customer impact, and measurable health results.

For more information

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Email: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

More info:?https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

This information is information that Aino Health is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-07 08:30 CET.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for Corporate Health Management. Our platform helps organizations reduce sickness absences, identify root causes of health challenges, and systematize proactive support for employees. For more information, please visit?ainohealth.com.