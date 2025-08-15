Enad Global 7 AB: Interim Report for the Period April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025

April - June 2025 in Summary

Net Revenue of SEK 378.8 (352.7) million, representing an FX-adjusted organic growth of 6.7 percent.

EBITDA of SEK 35.8 (23.6) million and Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 37.5 (33.4) million.

EBIT of SEK -38.3 (-25.9) million and Adjusted EBIT of SEK -36.7 (-16.1) million.

Profit before tax of SEK -47.2 (-33.4) million.

Earnings per share of SEK 0.09 (-0.44). Adjusted earnings per share of SEK 0.11 (-0.35).

Cash flows from operations of SEK -22.3 (-23.2) million.

Cash balance of SEK 454.4 million.

Comment from Ji Ham, CEO of EG7

For the second quarter, EG7 reported Net Revenue of SEK 378.8 (352.7) million, representing FX-adjusted organic growth of 6.7 percent year-over-year. Foreign exchange fluctuations negatively impacted Net Revenue by SEK 36.5 million in the period.

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 35.8 (23.6) million, while Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 37.5 (33.4) million, corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9 (9.5) percent.

The key highlight for the quarter was Singularity 6's (S6) successful launch of the Elderwood expansion, together with Palia's release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The launch was a solid success with significant improvements in Palia across major KPIs, such as player count, Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and engagement/retention rates. With Palia now available across all PC and console platforms, the team's on-going efforts will be focused on delivering against an exciting and robust roadmap to continue to expand the audience with the aim to establish Palia as one of the leading cozy life simulation games in the industry.

