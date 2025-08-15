Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), a global investor and operator of healthcare infrastructure assets in North America, Australasia, Brazil, and Europe, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of August 2025, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as at August 29, 2025.

For the August distribution, Northwest is offering a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") whereby on the distribution date, eligible unitholders registered in the DRIP will have their cash distributions reinvested to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus Trust Units equal to 3% of their cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at https://www.nwhreit.com/investors/unitholders/distributions-reinvestment-plan.

As announced in the company's second quarter 2025 results issued on August 12, 2025, commencing with the September distribution (payable on or about October 15, 2025), the REIT has suspended its DRIP until further notice and unitholders enrolled in the DRIP will receive distribution payments in cash. If the REIT elects to reinstate the DRIP in the future, unitholders that were enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and remain enrolled at the time of its reinstatement will automatically resume participation in the DRIP.

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 12, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 168 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

