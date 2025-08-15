C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Expands DOG Coin Treasury to Over 211 Million DOG, Adding 4.4 Million in Latest Acquisition

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset holding company, today announced a strategic increase to its DOG Coin treasury. The company's holdings have grown from 207,435,624 DOG to 211,857,023 DOG, representing an addition of 4,421,399 DOG coins.

This latest acquisition underscores C2 Blockchain's commitment to building one of the largest corporate treasuries of DOG, the leading meme coin built natively on the Bitcoin blockchain. DOG's credible scarcity, verifiable security, and growing adoption align with the company's long-term conviction in Bitcoin-native digital assets.

"Every DOG added to our treasury reinforces our mission to create enduring shareholder value through strategic accumulation of high-conviction assets," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We view DOG as both a cultural phenomenon and a fundamentally sound blockchain-native asset, making it a unique component of our corporate strategy."

Investors and stakeholders can track the company's DOG Coin holdings in real-time at C2DOG.com .

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-expands-dog-coin-treasury-to-over-211-million-dog-addin-1061475