

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NusaTrip Inc. (NUTR), a Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific-focused travel platform, has priced its initial public offering at $4.00 per share, raising $15 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 3,750,000 shares. The company granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 562,500 additional shares to cover over-allotments.



Trading is set to begin on August 15 under the ticker symbol NUTR, with the offering expected to close on August 18, subject to customary conditions. Cathay Securities, Inc. is acting as sole underwriter.



NUTR is currently trading at $4.00 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News