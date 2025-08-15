Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company" or "CopAur") announces that it has sold its minority interest in the Bolo Gold Project (the "Property") to Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant").

This transaction is consistent with the Company's strategic decision to focus its attention and resources on advancing its 100%-owned, past-producing Kinsley Mountain Oxide Gold Project in Nevada.

Under the terms of the agreement, CopAur will receive cash consideration and the forgiveness of certain debt obligations owed to Allegiant by CopAur.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

