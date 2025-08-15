Duke Energy seeks to extend operations for another 50 years at Bad Creek, supporting unprecedented growth in the Carolinas

For more than three decades, the pumped storage hydro station in South Carolina has performed a vital role as the largest "battery" on the company's system

Effort supports the intent of South Carolina leaders to address growth by continuing to operate proven electricity capacity in the state

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has announced its submission of the final license application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the Bad Creek Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Station, located near Salem, S.C. The application, if approved, would extend the plant's operations for an additional 50 years.

A flexible, dynamic, efficient and emission-free way to store and deliver large quantities of energy, pumped storage hydro plants store and generate energy by moving water between two reservoirs at different elevations. Located in Oconee County, S.C., Bad Creek is designed to produce significant amounts of energy when our customers need it most, performing a vital role as the largest "battery" on the company's system since 1991.

Why it matters: As part of the company's responsibility to serve nearly 860,000 retail electric customers across South Carolina, Duke Energy needs to not only build large amounts of new generation but also extend the lives of those proven workhorse facilities like Bad Creek and the company's existing nuclear fleet to support the economic success and growth the state is experiencing.

Duke Energy recently completed upgrades to the four units at the Bad Creek pumped storage facility in Salem, S.C. The upgrades add a total of 320 megawatts of carbon-free energy to the company's system, increasing the total capacity of the station to 1,680 megawatts.

This commitment to relicense the Bad Creek facility reflects the investments the company is making to maintain and enhance our generating fleet and serve a growing customer base.

Next steps: The current operating license for the project expires in July 2027 and Duke Energy consulted with more than 70 stakeholders to propose a new license that would run for another 50 years.

Duke Energy expects a decision on our operating license application from FERC in 2027, before the original license expires.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs: "Bad Creek is a cornerstone of South Carolina's energy infrastructure and a testament to the kind of smart, long-term investment our state needs. I'm proud to support Duke Energy's efforts to extend operations at this critical facility. This project will help power our communities, support economic growth, and ensure a reliable, affordable energy future for families and businesses across the Upstate."

Duke Energy South Carolina President Tim Pearson: "Extending the life of this 'marvel in the mountain' has been a significant part of our planning for the future for many years. Our commitment to keep a proven asset like Bad Creek online for decades to come while also bringing a diverse portfolio of new generating resources to the grid reflects the direction our state's leaders have made clear is the right path forward to support a reliable, affordable and resilient energy future for South Carolina."

