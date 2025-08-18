Novartis Pharma AG: New Novartis ESC data highlights strength of cardiovascular portfolio

PRESS RELEASE

Two VictORION studies will highlight Leqvio's impact on patient quality of life, and as a cholesterol lowering monotherapy

Lp(a)FRONTIERS APHERESIS study will assess effect of pelacarsen on reducing need for lipoprotein apheresis - a cholesterol removal procedure similar to dialysis

PARACHUTE-HF study will highlight the efficacy and safety of Entresto to treat heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to chronic Chagas disease

Additional presentations will assess the safety of new pipeline asset abelacimab in atrial fibrillation

Basel, August 18, 2025 - Novartis will present data from 19 abstracts across its cardiovascular portfolio at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Madrid from August 29 to September 1, 2025.

"The latest data we are presenting at ESC will showcase how Novartis is pioneering groundbreaking treatments that can transform cardiovascular outcomes," said Ruchira Glaser, M.D., Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Development Unit, Novartis. "With established treatments Entresto and Leqvio, we continue to explore new ways to improve patient care whilst also investigating broader populations who may benefit. With promising pipeline assets, pelacarsen and abelacimab, we are tackling areas of significant unmet need to address the myriad of factors that cause or worsen heart disease."

Key highlights of data accepted by ESC include:

Medicine Presentation Title Presentation Details Pelacarsen Pelacarsen reduces the need for lipoprotein apheresis in patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) and cardiovascular disease: The Phase 3 Lp(a)FRONTIERS APHERESIS trial Station 12 (Research Gateway)



Moderated ePoster



August 29, 09:15-10:00 CEST Pelacarsen Association of elevated lipoprotein(a) with future major adverse cardiovascular events in recurrent ASCVD patients: analysis of a large US electronic health record database Station 2 (Research Gateway)



Moderated ePoster



August 30, 17:15 - 18:00 CEST Pelacarsen Economic burden of elevated lipoprotein(a) in secondary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease cohort from England Discovery Pole (North Convention Centre)



Poster



August 29, 15:15 CEST Leqvio VICTORION-Difference study: Inclisiran-based strategy vs standard of care Madrid (Main Auditorium)



Hot Line



August 30, 17:00 CEST Leqvio VICTORION-Mono China: efficacy and safety of inclisiran as monotherapy in Chinese adults with low or moderate ASCVD risk and elevated LDL-C Discovery Pole (North Convention Centre)



Poster



August 29, 10:00 CEST Abelacimab



Prior anticoagulation experience, bleeding risk, and safety of factor XI inhibition in atrial fibrillation: an analysis of AZALEA-TIMI 71 Science Box 3 (Research Gateway)



Poster



September 1, 14:30 CEST Abelacimab Renal function and factor XI inhibition in atrial fibrillation: a pre-specified analysis of AZALEA-TIMI 71 Science Box 3 (Research Gateway)



Poster



September 1, 15:00 CEST Entresto PARACHUTE-HF: Randomized trial comparing sacubitril/valsartan with enalapril in patients with HFrEF caused by chronic Chagas cardiomyopathy Madrid (Main Auditorium)



Hot Line



September 1, 8:15 CEST

About Novartis in Cardiovascular Disease

At Novartis, our mission is to ensure no heart is lost too soon. We envision a world where preventable CV deaths are no longer part of our lives. We're proud of the positive impact we've made over the past 40 years and remain dedicated to tackling the most challenging problems in CVD. Through cutting-edge science and technology, we are focusing on areas of high unmet need, including scaling our xRNA platform across multiple risk factors and pioneering breakthroughs for genetically driven CVD risk factors and common heart conditions, including atrial fibrillation.

We also work with patients, healthcare professionals, and organizations around the world to improve CV care beyond medicine alone. Together, we can help people with CVD enjoy longer, healthier lives and more time with their loved ones.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com (https://www.novartis.com/) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/novartis/), X/Twitter (https://twitter.com/Novartis) and Instagram (https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$).

# # #