Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Company Update on Dog Trials

Genflow Advances World's First Longevity Gene Therapy Trial in Dogs with No Adverse Effects Reported

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), the only publicly listed longevity company in Europe, provides an update on its Dog Aging (GF-1004) study, a proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its proprietary SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy for age-related decline in elderly dogs.

The randomized, controlled trial, conducted with CRO Syngene, involves 28 beagles aged 10+ years. In March, recipients received three different modalities of SIRT6 gene therapy with no ill or adverse effects, while controls remain untreated. The dogs will now enter a five-month follow-up period expected to conclude in January 2026.

The strategic goal of this proof-of-concept trial is to generate compelling preclinical data that will enable a licensing agreement with a leading Animal Health company. GF-1004 is a first-in-class gene therapy candidate targeting fundamental aging mechanisms shared by both dogs and humans. By intervening at the mitochondrial and epigenetic levels, GF-1004 offers the potential to not only extend lifespan, but also improve the quality of life in companion animals, a rapidly growing, high-value market segment.

Study objectives are to:

1. Confirm feasibility of GF-1004 administration in the target population.

2. Validate safety and efficacy at the proposed administered dose.

3. Demonstrate multi-dimensional benefits relevant to both clinical outcomes and consumer appeal, including:

Reduced biological age (GRIM methylation clock)

Increased muscle strength and mass

Enhanced mitochondrial function

Improved coat quality

Better overall health metrics

Translational Potential

Since dogs and humans share conserved aging pathways, success in this trial will provide a strong foundation for expansion into human health applications, unlocking additional markets in longevity therapeutics.

Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow, commented: "Now that all dogs have received the treatment without any adverse events, we've taken an important step in confirming the treatment's safety profile. We are fully focused on advancing GF-1004 to secure a partnership with an animal health company, combining scientific and commercial expertise to pave the way for a new class of therapeutic medicines for dogs. Our shared goal is to extend the healthspan of dogs, and we believe this study will demonstrate the safety and potential efficacy of GF-1004 while opening the door to broader applications of our proprietary platform in age-related diseases in both companion animals and, ultimately, in humans."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs planned for 2025, include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

